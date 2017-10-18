Just Tattoo Of Us

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

Don’t miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Monday 23rd October @ 10pm – only on MTV!

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - 15:51

OMG GUYS! Let’s chat Just Tattoo Of Us. OK? Good ‘cause what the actual f@%k did we watch last week... NGL, we still haven’t recovered.

Who’s gonna forget X Factor star Sam Callahan KICKING RIGHT OFF at “bestie” Jude after he slapped a devilish webcam on his ass to remind him of his online antics... #cheeky

WATCH THE MOMENT X FACTOR STAR SAM CALLAHAN GETS AN EVIL BUM TATTOO:

MTV
MTV

And you will ever forget absolute #ledge Gareth doing a runner and being chased by Bear. LOLS!

MTV

Luckily, after a quick ladz chat, Bear managed to coax the coward back into the JTOU tattoo studio (made even more dramz by some SRSLY LEGIT red light... )

MTV

 

We’re stoked af for the next installment of ink-sane tattoo torture (and we know you are!) So get yo’selves involved in this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery below from the brand new episode of Just Tattoo Of Us:

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #4 Spoiler Pics

  • Bear and Casey Johnson! Can we smell a bromance forming?
    MTV
    1 of 20
  • Chet Johnson in the chair of doom... uh oh!
    MTV
    2 of 20
  • We are not quite sure what is going on here...
    MTV
    3 of 20
  • The fear goggles are back #YAAAAAS
    MTV
    4 of 20
  • Cute couple Skye and Shae alert!
    MTV
    5 of 20
  • Power through it, pet! It'll be worth it in the end (hopefully)
    MTV
    6 of 20
  • Sun out, guns out!
    MTV
    7 of 20
  • Is blood thicker than ink?
    MTV
    8 of 20
  • Praying to the tattoo gods...
    MTV
    9 of 20
  • Ooooh! Chet is NOT looking happy... eeeek!
    MTV
    10 of 20
  • Charlotte cannae contain her laughter!
    MTV
    11 of 20
  • Same tbh
    MTV
    12 of 20
  • Casey here, starting with the man in the mirror...
    MTV
    13 of 20
  • Bear is buzzin' for the next couple to enter the studio!
    MTV
    14 of 20
  • Kissing goodbye to their friendship
    MTV
    15 of 20
  • Oi oi! Our lads don't wait around...
    MTV
    16 of 20
  • Stephen is getting srs... #gameface
    MTV
    17 of 20
  • Uh oh! This cannot be good...
    MTV
    18 of 20
  • Their love lives to see another day!
    MTV
    19 of 20
  • Seen a ghost, pet?
    MTV
    20 of 20

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL! Feast your eyes on these EXCLUSIVE Just Tattoo Of Us vids (we know, we spoil you): 

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us on Monday 23rd October at 10pm - only on MTV! 

Latest News

Khalid

Khalid Tries Out British Slanguage and It's Hysterical

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

Transformers: The Last Knight voices

Watch The Voices Behind 'Transformers' Voice 7 Iconic Characters In 60 Seconds

just tattoo of us ep4.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

Fans Are Calling James Tindale’s Return To Geordie Shore The ‘Best Moment In The Show’s History’

Fifth Harmony performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City

Fifth Harmony Slay 'He Like That' Performance At Tidal X Benefit Concert

Julia Michaels at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas

Clean Bandit Preview Julia Michaels' Collab 'I Miss You'

Khalid &amp; Fifth Harmony&#039;s Normani in the &#039;Young Dumb &amp; Broke&#039; Music Video

'Young Dumb & Broke': Khalid Talks Normani, Kel & More In His Cameo-Packed Music Video

Megan McKenna Slammed As 'Deluded' After She Kind Of Compares Herself To Adele

Demi Lovato

Is Demi Lovato About to Release 'Hitchiker' As Tell Me You Love Me's Next Single?

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Wild Side In This See-Through Leopard Print Dress

Lauren Pope, Ryan Gosling, Marnie Simpson: Celebs who love to date their co-stars

14 Celebrities Who Are Totally Obsessed With Dating Their Co-Stars

One Direction's Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Totally Fangirled Over Each Other

The New Mutants

The New Mutants Will Be A Trilogy Of X-Men Horror Movies

Calvin Harris at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Calvin Harris Announces Kehlani and Lil Yachty Collab Is The Next Single

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Is Glad That Taylor Swift Ended Her Run at Number 1 in the UK

Gaz Beadle Attempts Emma McVey's Exercise Routine To Priceless Results

Single AF Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reacts To Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson's First Meeting: 'I Recognise That Glint In Her Eye'

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Standing In 'Degrading' Naked Line-Up During Audition

Selena Gomez's Empowering Message To Her Little Sister Will Give You All The Feels

More From Just Tattoo Of Us

just tattoo of us ep4.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 202 | Harrison Gets A Bum Deal With Ballsy Belly Button Tatt

bear funny.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #4 Spoiler Pics

bear_catch_up_nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Stephen Bear Reckons Sam Callahan's Reaction To His Skype Sex Tattoo Was ‘Priceless’ - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | OMG! Jade Breaks Down Over Connor's Brutal Design

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | Oh Sh*t! Sam Rages Over His Skype Sex Secret

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #3 Spoiler Pics

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Is Forced To CHASE After Gareth Who Bails On His Tattoo During Toilet Break

TV Shows

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

bear shock.jpg
Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Episode #3 Best Bits

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | Awks! Bear Breaks Connor's Boner Secret To Jade

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | WTF! Bear Chases Bailer Gareth After Tattoo Toilet Time Out

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Celebrity

11 Co-star Couples Who Fell In Love Then Awkwardly Split Up On Set

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

sophie charlotte and holly to return to gerodie shore.jpg

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Wants Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan To Return For Series 16 – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight About Casey Johnson Being On Dating App

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Is 'The Reason She Has Trust Issues' As Their Therapy Session Goes Radge

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner
Celebrity

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Reckons Aaron Chalmers Is Marnie Simpson's Rebound Boyfriend: 'He's Her Comfort Blanket' - EXCLUSIVE

bear_catch_up_nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Stephen Bear Reckons Sam Callahan's Reaction To His Skype Sex Tattoo Was ‘Priceless’ - EXCLUSIVE

Niall Horan Fans Can't Cope As His 'Flicker' Album Cover Looks Like It Says 'F****R'