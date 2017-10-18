Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

OMG GUYS! Let’s chat Just Tattoo Of Us. OK? Good ‘cause what the actual f@%k did we watch last week... NGL, we still haven’t recovered.

Who’s gonna forget X Factor star Sam Callahan KICKING RIGHT OFF at “bestie” Jude after he slapped a devilish webcam on his ass to remind him of his online antics... #cheeky

WATCH THE MOMENT X FACTOR STAR SAM CALLAHAN GETS AN EVIL BUM TATTOO:

MTV

MTV

And you will ever forget absolute #ledge Gareth doing a runner and being chased by Bear. LOLS!

MTV

Luckily, after a quick ladz chat, Bear managed to coax the coward back into the JTOU tattoo studio (made even more dramz by some SRSLY LEGIT red light... )

MTV

We’re stoked af for the next installment of ink-sane tattoo torture (and we know you are!) So get yo’selves involved in this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery below from the brand new episode of Just Tattoo Of Us:

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL! Feast your eyes on these EXCLUSIVE Just Tattoo Of Us vids (we know, we spoil you):

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us on Monday 23rd October at 10pm - only on MTV!