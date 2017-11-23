Just Tattoo Of Us

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #9!

Leila Navabi
Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 10:37

Hey guys! Whatcha been up to? Watching this week’s ink-redible episode of Just Tattoo Of Us featuring the hosts with the most, Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear?! Omg same! What a coincidence, aye?

This week saw some total tattoo torture when footie fella Jamie O'Hara fell into the trap of pal Rob and his 'popping' tattoo design.

WATCH FOOTBALLER JAMIE 'KICK OFF' AT HIS FLASH NEW TATTOO:

Luckily, it all ended harmoniously in the end after the lad got his own back on Rob with a tattoo design of his own…

MTV

Let's hope no one has 'the hump' once it actually sinks in that these bad boyz are for life! #YIKES

It's hard to believe that the next episode can top this week's antics, but we have some news for you...

Episode 9 features Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn and her mum Zoe - the first mother-daughter duo the studio has EVER seen!

MTV

We can’t help but wonder if they’ll still be smiling when it’s time to leave the studio… fingers crossed!

If that's got you buzzin' for the next amazing ink-stallment of Just Tattoo Of Us, get started on these EXCLUSIVE pics from the next episode:

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #9 Spoiler Pics

  • Besties Will and Patryk enter the studio!
    MTV
    1 of 16
  • Bear does not look impressed with this tattoo...
    MTV
    2 of 16
  • Neither does Charlotte! This is gonna be a fun show...
    MTV
    3 of 16
  • Uh oh, this can't be good!
    MTV
    4 of 16
  • Why aye! It’s only out Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn! #keemon
    MTV
    5 of 16
  • And she’s brought mum Zoe along to test their relationship #cute
    MTV
    6 of 16
  • when it’s so shocking your jaw practically detaches… #yikes
    MTV
    7 of 16
  • It's time to deal with the reveal!
    MTV
    8 of 16
  • Our hosts are looking a little bit scared about this one...
    MTV
    9 of 16
  • Crikey, dramz for dayz in this episode! #EEK
    MTV
    10 of 16
  • Pals Elise and Kirstie are ready for an ink-redible experience (after Kirstie removes the hair from her eyes)
    MTV
    11 of 16
  • Double the shock!
    MTV
    12 of 16
  • Our Abbie looks THRILLED about this tatt...
    MTV
    13 of 16
  • Awww, things are getting totes emosh!
    MTV
    14 of 16
  • Sob! There’s tears for our Geordie lass now too...
    MTV
    15 of 16
  • This is not a happy face, just sayin' #awks
    MTV
    16 of 16

Because we <3 you, here are some BEST BITS from this week’s mad episode:

