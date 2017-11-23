Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #9!
Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us on Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!
Hey guys! Whatcha been up to? Watching this week’s ink-redible episode of Just Tattoo Of Us featuring the hosts with the most, Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear?! Omg same! What a coincidence, aye?
This week saw some total tattoo torture when footie fella Jamie O'Hara fell into the trap of pal Rob and his 'popping' tattoo design.
WATCH FOOTBALLER JAMIE 'KICK OFF' AT HIS FLASH NEW TATTOO:
Luckily, it all ended harmoniously in the end after the lad got his own back on Rob with a tattoo design of his own…
Let's hope no one has 'the hump' once it actually sinks in that these bad boyz are for life! #YIKES
It's hard to believe that the next episode can top this week's antics, but we have some news for you...
Episode 9 features Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn and her mum Zoe - the first mother-daughter duo the studio has EVER seen!
We can’t help but wonder if they’ll still be smiling when it’s time to leave the studio… fingers crossed!
If that's got you buzzin' for the next amazing ink-stallment of Just Tattoo Of Us, get started on these EXCLUSIVE pics from the next episode:
Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #9 Spoiler Pics
-
MTV1 of 16
-
MTV2 of 16
-
MTV3 of 16
-
MTV4 of 16
-
MTV5 of 16
-
MTV6 of 16
-
MTV7 of 16
-
MTV8 of 16
-
MTV9 of 16
-
MTV10 of 16
-
MTV11 of 16
-
MTV12 of 16
-
MTV13 of 16
-
MTV14 of 16
-
MTV15 of 16
-
MTV16 of 16
Because we <3 you, here are some BEST BITS from this week’s mad episode:
Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us on Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!