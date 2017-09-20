Here's How You Could Get YOUR Fan Art Featured On TV During The Just Tattoo Of Us Ad Breaks

OMG! The BRAND NEW SERIES of MTV's seriously shocking (and seriously unmissable) Just Tattoo Of Us, hosted by Geordie Shore worldie Charlotte Crosby and Ex On The Beach hunk Stephen Bear, is just around the corner, and we're more excited than the time we got a sneak extra portion of roast potatoes at our local carvery.

This time, things are going to be even more jaw-dropping than before, with our hosts and tattoo artists already teasing some brutal fights, an actual walk-out and one inking that 'f**cks one guy's life up'.

Oh, and a proposal too, because it's not ALL tears and tantrums in this tattoo studio.

WATCH CHARLOTTE, BEAR AND THE ARTISTS TEASE THE NEW SERIES BELOW:

To celebrate the brand new series, we are giving YOU the chance to have your very own fan art featured on MTV during the beginning of the second commercial break of each episode of the new series.

Sounds pretty cool, right?

To be in with a chance of being featured, all your have to do is tweet the pictures or messages you'd like to see tattooed on Bear's back to @JustTattooOfUs using the hashtag #BearsNewInk.

You must be at least 18 years old and your submission(s) should preferably only feature you. The submission(s) may not feature anyone else unless they are aged over 18 and have given you permission to submit the design for potential use.

There is a four-day timeframe for submissions for each episode (with three days between each episode submission date), with entries for episode one opening at 10am (BST) on 20th September 2017 (TODAY) and closing at 10pm (BST) on 24th September 2017. Entries for episode two will then open at 10am (BST) on 27th September, and so on. Entries for episode ten will open at 10am (GMT) on 22nd November 2017, with the final deadline closing at 10pm (GMT) on 26th November 2017.

So, GET DESIGNING NOW!

Just Tattoo Of Us series two premieres on Monday 2nd October at 10pm - only on MTV! And you can watch all of our exclusive videos with Charlotte, Bear and the tattoo artists below:

Fan Art Submissions For “Just Tattoo Of Us”: Terms And Conditions

MTV intends to broadcast ten (10) episodes of the second series of its programme “Just Tattoo Of Us” (the “Programme”). The first broadcast of the Programme is intended to take place on 2 October 2017. MTV viewers are invited to upload pictures or messages of what they would like to see tattooed on Bear’s back (the “Submission”) using Twitter. We intend to select the best Submissions uploaded each week to be featured on air in a bumper at the beginning of the second commercial break of each episode of the Programme.

These are the terms that apply when you upload any Submission. Please read these terms carefully before uploading any Submission as once you upload a Submission you will be bound by these terms. If you do not agree to any of these terms do not upload a Submission.

You should also read our Privacy Policy which explains what use we will make of any personal information you may give us.

1. OUR DETAILS

“MTV”, "we", "us" and "our" means Viacom International Media Networks U.K. Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales with company number 10344647 and with its registered office at 17-29 Hawley Crescent, London NW1 8TT.

2. ELIGIBILITY

“You” and “your” mean any MTV viewers uploading Submissions using Twitter for inclusion in the Programme in accordance with these terms and conditions.

In order to be eligible to submit Submissions, you must:

be at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of uploading any Submission(s) to @justtattooofus using the hashtag #BearsNewInk on Twitter; and

not be an employee or immediate relative of an employee of MTV and/or MTV’s respective parents, subsidiaries or affiliated companies or any other person professionally connected with the Programme.

3. RULES AND DEADLINE FOR UPLOADING SUBMISSIONS

You must make your Submission by uploading your photo with the hashtag #BearsNewInk to @justtattooofus.

In order for your Submission to be considered for featuring in the following episodes of the Programme, you must make your Submission within the following timeframes:

Episode 1: 10am (BST) on 20 September 2017 to 10pm (BST) on 24 September 2017;

Episode 2: 10am (BST) on 27 September 2017 to 10pm (BST) on 1 October 2017;

Episode 3: 10am (BST) on 4 October 2017 to 10pm (BST) on 8 October 2017;

Episode 4: 10am (BST) on 11 October 2017 to 10pm (BST) on 15 October 2017;

Episode 5: 10am (BST) on 18 October 2017 to 10pm (BST) on 22 October 2017;

Episode 6: 10am (BST) on 25 October 2017 to 10pm (GMT) on 29 October 2017;

Episode 7: 10am (GMT) on 1 November 2017 to 10pm (GMT) on 5 November 2017;

Episode 8: 10am (GMT) on 8 November 2017 to 10pm (GMT) on 12 November 2017.

Episode 9: 10am (GMT) on 15 November 2017 to 10pm (GMT) on 19 November 2017; and/or

Episode 10: 10am (GMT) on 22 November 2017 to 10pm (GMT) on 26 November 2017.

(collectively, the “Submission Deadline”).

MTV will not consider any Submissions if they are uploaded after the Submission Deadline.

You may upload as many Submissions as you wish.

Your Submission(s) should preferably only feature you and may not feature anyone else unless they are over eighteen (18) and have given you permission to submit the Submission(s) for use and inclusion in the Programme if selected.

There is no charge for uploading Submissions, but internet connection/usage charges may apply, so be sure you have the permission of the bill payer.

4. SELECTION OF SUBMISSIONS AND NOTIFICATION

We will convene a panel (the “Panel”) to select Submissions to be featured in the Programme. The Panel will only consider Submissions uploaded before the Submission Deadline and which comply with the eligibility criteria.

Submissions will be selected by the Panel for inclusion in the Programme at the Panel’s absolute discretion. The Panel will consider whether eligible Submissions are of sufficient technical quality so as to be capable of broadcast, whether they comply with all UK broadcast regulations (including all relevant rules, regulations, codes of practices promulgated by Ofcom, including the Ofcom Broadcasting Code) and any other relevant factors the Panel in its discretion sees fit.

We will not notify you if your Submission or Submissions have been selected for inclusion in the Programme.

5. YOUR LICENCE TO US

By uploading your Submission(s) using the Website, you hereby grant to us, our respective parents, subsidiaries and affiliated companies a, royalty-free, sub-licensable, irrevocable, exclusive licence to:

include your Submission(s) in the Programme and in any promotional material promoting the Programme; and

include your name, home town and/or location in the Programme in connection with the inclusion of your Submission(s).

You grant us the right to crop, manipulate or otherwise edit any Submission(s) in the course of exercising our rights in paragraph (a) above.

We have no obligation to include your Submission(s) in the Programme and may remove your Submission(s) from the Programme at any time for any reason.

6. YOUR UNDERTAKINGS TO US

You hereby confirm that:

you are the person who created the Submission(s) or the person who created the Submission(s) has authorized you to submit them for use and inclusion in the Programme if selected;

if there are other people featured in the Submission(s) with you, they are over 18 and you have their authorization to submit them for use and inclusion in the Programme if selected;

the Submission(s) do not include any third party branding, logos, artwork or any other copyright work unless you have obtained the consent of the relevant owner of any third party branding, logos, artwork and such owner has consented to the relevant branding, logos and/or artwork being used in the Submission(s) in accordance with these terms and conditions; and

any tattoo(s) featuring in your Submission(s) was created at your own risk and MTV is in no way liable for the tattoo(s) and had no involvement in the design of the tattoo(s) or its application to your body or anyone else’s body.

We have the absolute right to eliminate from consideration any Submissions that are:

defamatory;

sexually explicit or suggestive, contain nudity or any dangerous activity or are profane, pornographic or violent;

derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group or endorse any form of hate or hate group;

promoting the use of illegal drugs or firearms;

promoting any particular political agenda or message;

revealing any personal information, including but not limited to licence plate numbers, personal names, email addresses or street addresses; or

otherwise offensive or illegal.

7. GOVERNING LAW

These terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales.

8. CONTACT DETAILS

Any queries regarding the Submissions and/or their use in the Programme should be addressed to:

FAO Guido Gardini, “Just Tattoo Of Us Fan Art Submissions”, Viacom International Media Networks U.K. Limited, 17-29 Hawley Crescent, London, NW1 8TT.