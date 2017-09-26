Charlotte Crosby Reckons The Lad Who Got The Trump Tattoo On Just Tattoo Of Us Was 'Really Lucky' And Here's Why - EXCLUSIVE

The first series of Just Tattoo Of Us might have been stuffed full of shocking tattoos, tears and just a few tantrums, but not everyone walked away with the fear of how *exactly* they were going to explain their new permanent inking to their parents.

In fact, Charlotte Crosby has revealed one pair of friends she believes got away very lightly from the infamous studio - Welsh BFFs Corey (who got THAT Donald Trump inking on his bum) and Mark (who got a snake tattooed on his leg).

WATCH CHARLOTTE, STEPHEN BEAR AND THE TATTOO ARTISTS TALK COREY'S TRUMP TATTOO:

MTV

Speaking exclusively to MTV while watching the clip of Corey revealing his Trump inking for the first time, Charlotte revealed that she thought the Welsh lad was lucky with the tattoo he received: "I think these two were really lucky. They could've had a lot worse."

MTV

The Geordie lass added that she found it hard to understand what the pair were saying most of the time, admitting: "Them boys spoke so quick and were so Welsh that I didn't actually know anything they were saying throughout the whole of the episode (sic)."

