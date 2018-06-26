Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3

The scariest tattoo parlour in the actual world has once again opened its doors for business for a third season of Just Tattoo Of Us and there are more shocking AF inkings than ever before.

But this time around there are some new faces, brand spanking new celebs and incredible ink jobs, all presented by our lass Charlotte Crosby and new co-host Scotty T.

CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE PROMO BELOW...

So to catch up on what’s been happening in the THIRD series then check out the below...

When is Just Tattoo Of Us on?

MTV

Well you crazy-tatt-loving crew, the parlour is open for business every Monday at 10pm on MTV UK.

Who are the new faces?

MTV

After the downfall of Charlotte’s relationship with Stephen Bear, she asked her Geordie Shore bud Scotty T to swoop in and save the day. KEEMON.

MTV

There are also two new tattoo artists in the shape of Hue and Jason and they aren’t hard on the eye tbh.

CATCH-UP WITH SCOTTY T IN AN EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW:

What’s the chat in episode one?

Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland pops into the parlour with Love Island pal Simon Searles and Charlotte grills him on his relationship with Chloe Ferry. Chloe calls Char to wind up her boyfriend, mid ink before Simon gifts Sam a pie tattoo right on his leg to represent him being pied on Love Island. Following those lols, Sam slaps a parking ticket right on his mate’s thigh just to remind him to pay his.

Bronte and her boyf Jack swap tats and Bronte is left with an umbrella that Jack has matching with his ex. WTF? She returns the favour by inking her face on him so he won’t be able to cheat on her again. Best mates Rhianna and Kierra come into cement their bond with a gold digger tattoo and a picture of Kierra pooing on her back. WOW.

CHECK OUT THE BEST BITS OF THE EPISODE BELOW:

What went down ink episode two?

Scotty T is in the hot seat this week as Charlotte designs him an initiation tatt….of ex-presenter, Bear. LOL. Wingmen Omar and Curf hit the parlour and Omar is given a hideous tat of him having sex with his own mum. We can’t. He gets Curf back with a picture of Omar lying in bed with Curf’s dog post-coitus. Bizarre AF. Lastly, brothers Fran and Nick ink each other with a warning not to sleep with younger girls and a cereal box telling all girls that he’s a cheater.

CHECK OUT THE BEST BITS OF THE EPISODE BELOW:

What to expect from episode three?

Love Island couple Jess Shears and Dom Lever pop up this episode and Dom gifts his soon-to-be wife with a statue holding up her ‘wonky’ boob job. Ouch. She returns the favour by inking a mirror with his own face inside to show off his vain streak.

It’s celebs galore as TOWIE’s Harry Derbridge and his mum ink themselves with the exact same ‘Shut Up’ tatt on their lower backs. What are the chances? And BFFs Faye and Jordan royally stitch each other up with Jord inking a bucket on Faye’s leg, spilling the tea on her strange sex past and she tattoos a balloon on Jordan’s bum signifying the time he let his ex put one up…it. WOAH.

CHECK OUT THE BEST BITS OF THE EPISODE BELOW

What got inked in episode four?

Scotty T tries his luck with one half of best friends Ashley and Jordan, but will Ashley still be feeling his flanter after she sees her new tatt? Jordan is left totally fuming at his Catfish ink on his back after Ashley insists he like to edit his Insta photos. But he gets his revenge when Ashley sees her crown made of penises slapped right on her shoulder, crowning her ‘Queen of the D*cks. Oh.

Next up, couple Jack and Crystal hit the salon and Jack storms off after seeing his wedding cake tattoo on his leg and brands it a ‘cockblock’, causing Charlotte and Scotty to brand him a ‘wrong ‘un’. Proving their analysis right, he inks a harsh AF picture of the cast of Means Girls after admitting he’s watched the entire film during a sexual night between the pair. Finally pals Nicole and Dayna pay a visit and their friendship looks like it might be over when Dayna sees her wordsearch inking spelling out that she is a virgin. Nicole is gifted the opposite with her ‘Open 24 Hours’ sex tatt but manages to see the funny side. Better you than us babes.

CHECK OUT THE BEST BITS OF THE EPISODE BELOW

What happened in the ink-credible fifth episode?

The tattoo tide is turned in this ink-sane episode! JTOU inker and resident Queen of Mean Charl and artist pal Hue must design tattoos for each other. Will karma prove to be a reet b*tch for the Welsh lass? Things get hella emosh as Hue cries actual tears as he prepares for his inking...

There's some srsly soppy scenes when Hue gifts Charl with a super sweet tatt dedicated to her autism. #SQUAD! Meanwile lyf gets real for ladiesman Louis as GF Chloe slaps a savage cheater tattoo on him. HOWEVER the lad makes amends when he adorns Chloe's skin with an adorbs apology tatt for his bad behaviour with other babes. Besties Dijana and Kyia put their friendship to the test after they go in hard on each other with some supremely offensive inkwork. Dijana's smelly feet are honoured with a brutal foot fungus tatt and Kyia is now the proud owner of a harsh slutty tramp stamp. Who needs enemies, right?

CHECK OUT ALL THE ACTION FROM THE FIFTH EP RIGHT NOW:

All the skin dramz from the sixth episode

We learnt that love can make people nuts. The teachers who taught us this lesson were non other than JTOU veterans and Big Brother lovers, Hughie Maughan and Ryan Ruckledge. The bickering BFs when peak cray when their tattoos were revealed; Hughie displaying his displeasure by booting his boyfriend in the balls... OUCH!!! (but serious lols!)

Another fella to feel the pain was Calvin who has now got his hair loss insecurites slapped across his chest thanks for his evil GF Ellie. But it's not all physical pain in the JTOU parlour. Oh No! Best pals Rishi and Courtney see the bants as they dig each other out over belly flab and hairy armpits...

CHECK OUT ALL THE ACTION FROM EP 6 BELOW

Just Tattoo Of Us continues Mondays at 10pm only on MTV!