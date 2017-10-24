Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling For Casey Johnson And Brother Chet To Have Their Own TV Show After Their Appearance

These two are incredible.

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 15:05

Fans of Just Tattoo Of Us were left holding their heads in their hands after Chet Johnson and Casey Johnson finally revealed the inking they chose for each other. 

The brothers proved to be a huge hit on social-media after their episode first aired, with fans pointing out that these two should definitely have their own show in the pipeline. 

Let's all get checking out the moment Casey was less-than-thrilled about the tattoo Chet chose for him...

Even though a bunch of people were left baffled by the fact the Ex On The Beach star and the Single AF lad are even related, more decided Casey and Chet are the celeb duo we all deserve.

Having taken to social-media to declare them their "favourite brothers," viewers of the show were left in stitches at the giant rabbit and jesus creeper that now decorate their bodies. 

"Best Just Tattoo Of Us ever," one person wrote, as another said: "I just love @CaseyCodyJ @Chet_Sket wish they was both on tv together more often get these two their own show #BothLush"

The praise continued, with an enthusiastic fan saying: "Keep replaying the video of Chet seeing the Jesus Sandel on his foot, I'm in a kink," as someone else commented: "I’ve never laughed so much watching @justtattooofus [😂] made my night."

On the plus side, Casey and Chet still have all the love in the world for each other, with host Charlotte Crosby revealing that she's "never laughed so hard" at a sandal. What a time. 

Now let's all get checking out a collection of best bits from Episode 4 of Just Tattoo Of Us 2...

 

