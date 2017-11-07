Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Cannot Get Over Charlotte Crosby's Geordie Twang When She Says *This* Word

We're now more than half way through the second series of Just Tattoo Of Us (booooo!) and we can quite confidently say that we've seen it all. Or have we?

Well, we thought we'd seen it all until last night's episode, when Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear welcomed couple Troy and Alicia onto the show. Queue tears... no, we're being serious! Troy quite literally burst into tears following the reveal of his inking from girlfriend Alicia and let's just say things got rather awkward rather quickly...

However, that wasn't the only talking point in last night's show. Fans were quick to point out Charlotte's very obscure pronunciation of the word 'cookie' following Troy's tat reveal as things got very LOL!

WATCH CHARLOTTE'S OBSCURE PRONUNCIATION OF 'COOKIE' THAT HAS FANS LOL'ING:

Now we've heard of chocolate chip cookies and we've heard of double chocolate chip cookies, but we've never heard of CUUUUUUUUKIES!?!?

Twitter went into meltdown following the Geordie lass's pronunciation and fans quite literally COULDN'T handle it! 

We'll let you off Charlotte...  it's obviously just the way the cookie crumbles. #sorrynotsorry

