Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 10:30

This might surprise you, but not EVERYONE who enters the Just Tattoo Of Us studio is out for revenge or to seriously embarrass their BFF.

Ask Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn, for example, who actually went down the sentimental route when designing a new tattoo for her mum Zoe by focusing on their family dog, who had sadly recently passed away.

And it seems it wasn’t just Zoe feeling all kinds of emotions when she saw the tattoo for the first time, with host Charlotte Crosby also admitting that that particular reveal was ‘so sad’.

WATCH CHARLOTTE GIVE HER THOUGHTS ON ABBIE AND ZOE’S NEW TATTOOS BELOW:

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Charlotte admitted that Zoe’s inking was the ‘tattoo of that reveal’ for her, with Abbie’s new orange tulip not exciting her that much.

MTV

MTV

Charlotte explained: “Abbie was great, she’s really lovely, new girl on Geordie Shore - but her tattoo was really boring and it doesn’t suffice really to talk about it.

“The tattoo of that reveal was the one she gave her mum. The dog had just died, it was like the family to them, and when her mum saw that tattoo it was so emotional. Like, I’ve got a dog, (Stephen Bear’s) had a dog who died, everyone knows how sad you get.”

MTV

Of course, seeing the image of her dog tattooed on her leg brought on lots of emotions for Zoe, with the Geordie mum saying through tears: “Oh my god, it’s my dog.”

MTV

Explaining the tattoo during the reveal, a tearful Abbie told Charlotte and Bear: “We had two dogs, Millie and Molly, mother and daughter, and last week Millie passed away and my. Mum found it really hard.”

MTV

Revealing that tattoo artist John Smith had made the pooch look unbelievably life-like, Bear told MTV: “The dog looked so real, like I wanted to stroke it and feed it but that would’ve been weird ‘cause the dog was dead but it looked real.”

We definitely, 100%, absolutely did not cry at this tattoo. Maybe.

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #9 Spoiler Pics

  • Besties Will and Patryk enter the studio!
    MTV
    1 of 16
  • Bear does not look impressed with this tattoo...
    MTV
    2 of 16
  • Neither does Charlotte! This is gonna be a fun show...
    MTV
    3 of 16
  • Uh oh, this can't be good!
    MTV
    4 of 16
  • Why aye! It’s only out Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn! #keemon
    MTV
    5 of 16
  • And she’s brought mum Zoe along to test their relationship #cute
    MTV
    6 of 16
  • when it’s so shocking your jaw practically detaches… #yikes
    MTV
    7 of 16
  • It's time to deal with the reveal!
    MTV
    8 of 16
  • Our hosts are looking a little bit scared about this one...
    MTV
    9 of 16
  • Crikey, dramz for dayz in this episode! #EEK
    MTV
    10 of 16
  • Pals Elise and Kirstie are ready for an ink-redible experience (after Kirstie removes the hair from her eyes)
    MTV
    11 of 16
  • Double the shock!
    MTV
    12 of 16
  • Our Abbie looks THRILLED about this tatt...
    MTV
    13 of 16
  • Awww, things are getting totes emosh!
    MTV
    14 of 16
  • Sob! There’s tears for our Geordie lass now too...
    MTV
    15 of 16
  • This is not a happy face, just sayin' #awks
    MTV
    16 of 16

