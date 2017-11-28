Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

This might surprise you, but not EVERYONE who enters the Just Tattoo Of Us studio is out for revenge or to seriously embarrass their BFF.

Ask Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn, for example, who actually went down the sentimental route when designing a new tattoo for her mum Zoe by focusing on their family dog, who had sadly recently passed away.

And it seems it wasn’t just Zoe feeling all kinds of emotions when she saw the tattoo for the first time, with host Charlotte Crosby also admitting that that particular reveal was ‘so sad’.

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Charlotte admitted that Zoe’s inking was the ‘tattoo of that reveal’ for her, with Abbie’s new orange tulip not exciting her that much.

Charlotte explained: “Abbie was great, she’s really lovely, new girl on Geordie Shore - but her tattoo was really boring and it doesn’t suffice really to talk about it.

“The tattoo of that reveal was the one she gave her mum. The dog had just died, it was like the family to them, and when her mum saw that tattoo it was so emotional. Like, I’ve got a dog, (Stephen Bear’s) had a dog who died, everyone knows how sad you get.”

Of course, seeing the image of her dog tattooed on her leg brought on lots of emotions for Zoe, with the Geordie mum saying through tears: “Oh my god, it’s my dog.”

Explaining the tattoo during the reveal, a tearful Abbie told Charlotte and Bear: “We had two dogs, Millie and Molly, mother and daughter, and last week Millie passed away and my. Mum found it really hard.”

Revealing that tattoo artist John Smith had made the pooch look unbelievably life-like, Bear told MTV: “The dog looked so real, like I wanted to stroke it and feed it but that would’ve been weird ‘cause the dog was dead but it looked real.”

We definitely, 100%, absolutely did not cry at this tattoo. Maybe.

