Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Doesn't Go For A Poo For Four Days' Because Of This Health Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Friday, October 20, 2017 - 14:30

Just Tattoo Of Us host and all-round mega worldie Charlotte Crosby has opened up about suffering from a health condition that impacts on a pretty essential part of her day.

Giving us an insight into what a day in the life of a Geordie lass is really like, Charlotte revealed that a food intolerance means she's sometimes unable to go to the toilet for several days.

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Charlotte revealed: "I have a really bad gluten intolerance, and when I eat gluten which is almost in f**king everything, I get bunged up. And, this is no word of a lie, I don't go to the toilet for sometimes four days in a row and it's awful and I get so bloated it's awful, so you're really lucky if I have a poo any day."

Poor Char! 

Talking us through her everyday schedule, Charlotte also admitted that she's got a big ol' love for the art of napping (same, Char. Same), telling MTV: "I love napping like I wanna nap all the time, I'm such a couch potato. As soon as me eyes close, Stephen will always get onto us 'cause he hates it. He's like, 'you can have a coffee, you're so boring, come on…'."

Boyfriend Stephen Bear, though, isn't quite so keen, revealing: "I don't like napping, I can't lay there and go for a nap. Now Charlotte she likes to nap and I don't get it. Now, you've slept, why go for a nap if you're gonna sleep again? What you doing?"

Don't knock it until you try it, Bear.

