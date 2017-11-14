Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 11:02

Last night's Just Tattoo Of Us was a seriously emosh affair, with Naomi Konickova - who is currently taking a break from Teen Mom UK - storming off and breaking down after seeing the tattoo her BFF Terri had designed for her for the first time.

That tattoo? An image of a woman with 'saggy boobs' on her neck, with Terri explaining that it's something Naomi is self-conscious about. 

Now, host Charlotte Crosby has revealed that she 'felt sorry' for the lovely mum, and that the tattoo really was 'a bad one'.

WATCH CHARLOTTE AND BEAR DISCUSS NAOMI'S TATTOO AND REACTION IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking exclusively to MTV about Naomi's tattoo and emotional reaction, Charlotte said: "It was a bad one. I think as a girl, you have to - you kinda feel for them because everyone's self-conscious about something and if you do really hate something, you don't want it then to be tattooed on you and have to stare at it even more, like twice. So I did feel sorry for her, yeah."

MTV

MTV

Stephen Bear added that they were surprised by what happened during the reveal: "We didn't think she would react like that because she gave it large on the sofa at the beginning. 'I'm not bothered, I'll laugh at anything'."

MTV

He also admitted that he *kind of* enjoyed her reaction, telling MTV: "She was so upset, she stormed off and she was crying on the floor, and that reaction, that was great."

Poor Naomi. Luckily, Naomi and Terri did make up before the end of their episode, so all's well that ends well, eh?

Don't miss more shocking tattoos in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm on MTV! And watch all the best bits from last night's episode below:

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #7 Spoiler Pics

  • Teen Mom UK star Naomi Konickova is first to enter the studio!
    MTV
    1 of 16
  • Best pal Terri joins her... let's hope this friendship lasts!
    MTV
    2 of 16
  • Totes the face you make when you touch some rogue food when washing dishes...
    MTV
    3 of 16
  • Our golden girl Charlotte Crosby overseeing the mayhem!
    MTV
    4 of 16
  • Good luck with this ink Charl...
    MTV
    5 of 16
  • The fear goggles are BACK!
    MTV
    6 of 16
  • No regretz? More like SOME regretz!
    MTV
    7 of 16
  • Things are NOT looking good tbh...
    MTV
    8 of 16
  • Oh no! Don't cry Naomi :(
    MTV
    9 of 16
  • Even Stephen Bear's got a long face after this one #UHOH
    MTV
    10 of 16
  • Can't bear to look! Eeeek!
    MTV
    11 of 16
  • Oh no Ollie! Starting to worry a bit?
    MTV
    12 of 16
  • Ex On The Beach's own Maisie Gillespie takes to the tattoo studio...
    MTV
    13 of 16
  • Just look up and hope for the best... #YIKES
    MTV
    14 of 16
  • That's it, Charl! You've got the tactic of the day NAILED lass!
    MTV
    15 of 16
  • Got a headache, Pet?
    MTV
    16 of 16

More From Just Tattoo Of Us

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Episode #7 Best Bits

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 207 | Awks! EOTB Star Maisie's Brutal Dumping Message For Ex Ollie

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 207 | OMG! Billy Rages Over Double Design Disaster

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 207 | Oh Sh*t! Naomi Kicks Off Over Body Conscious Tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Has A MASSIVE Freak Out Ahead Of First Tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 207 | Eek! Teen Mom UK's Naomi's Nerves Over First EVER Inking

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She's A "Strong, Single Woman" In The Wake Of Stephen Bear Split

Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood

Charlotte Crosby Is Doing Just ‘Great’ Since Stephen Bear Break Up Says Olivia Attwood

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #7

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #7 Spoiler Pics

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations