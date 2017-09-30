Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Unless you missed it (in which case, WHERE have you been?!), the finale of the first series of Just Tattoo Of Us couldn't have been more dramatic if you'd chucked the entire cast of a West End musical in there, with Charlotte Crosby raging at Stephen Bear's choice of a half bear, half cheetah tattoo design for her and promptly throwing every item bar the kitchen sink at him.

Of course, the couple did make up after the show and have been giving us all of the goals ever since - so what better way to celebrate their relationship then send them on a trip down memory lane, right back to THAT moment when Charlotte saw her new inking for the first time.

Yep, we got #Chear to take us back to that awks reveal and tell us what it was really like to be in the studio that day.

WATCH CHARLOTTE AND BEAR TALK ABOUT THAT AWKS TATTOO REVEAL IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking exclusively to MTV as she watched a clip of the moment her tattoo was revealed, Charlotte explained: "It's the way (Bear) explains the tattoo, you explained it like a d*ck."

MTV

With Bear denying that he was nervous and insisting he was just 'excited to see (Charlotte's) reaction', Charlotte revealed that initially, she could only see 'the bear' because she 'couldn't see all the way round'.

MTV

MTV

Criticising Bear for playing the bad guy role, Charlotte continued: "'Work it out, work it out' - you're just trying to act like the biggest villain ever, just so predictable. 'Work it out, you know what Char you're a nice girl, you're a nice girl'."

EEK.

MTV

The Geordie lass also revealed a little secret about one of Bear's 'cringey' moments from the big finale, telling MTV: "The 'take one last look at the bad guy', right, he actually quoted from a film.

"He actually quoted a line from a film, I mean, you can't get much cringier than that. If there was one cringey thing of the whole series, it's when Stephen Bear quotes Scarface as he leaves the room."

MTV

Bear's comment? He said: "Well, it made the edit."

Don't miss Charlotte and Bear in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm - only on MTV! And you can watch more exclusive videos with the cast below: