Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

The first brave celebrity couple to set foot in the Just Tattoo Of Us studio was Charlotte Crosby's Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend Joel Corry, with the mint couple designing tattoos for each other that, er, somewhat described what their relationship has been like.

With the brand new series of TV's bravest and most shocking tattoo show just around the corner (if you haven't already got Monday 2nd October at 10pm on MTV in your diaries, then you need to get on it STAT), host Charlotte has been looking back at where ALL the craziness started and explaining how things REALLY went down when Sophie and Joel popped in to the studio for a visit they'll never forget.

WATCH CHARLOTTE REVEAL BEHIND-THE-SCENE SECRETS FROM SOPHIE AND JOEL'S TATTOO REVEALS IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Watching Sophie and Joel's big reveals back, Charlotte exclusively revealed that her Geordie BFF was PRETTY nervous about how Joel would react when he saw that she'd chosen an image of her own eye to be tattooed right next to his penis.

Explaining more, Charlotte told MTV: "Sophie doesn't know what to do (during Joel's reveal). She was actually really scared that he was gonna kick off."

MTV

Sure, it wasn't what he probably WOULD have chosen himself for his very first tattoo, but it wasn't that bad, right?

MTV

Charlotte went on to admit that she really enjoyed the two designs this pair picked for each other, telling MTV: "Do you know what? I actually liked this one because the tattoos were bad, I suppose if you're in a couple and you have that - I mean I wouldn't like that -, but it wasn't awful, it wasn't like life ruining."

Don't miss more shocking, scary and the occasional heart-warming tattoos in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm - only on MTV! And you can watch even MORE exclusive videos with Charlotte, Stephen Bear and our tattoo artists below: