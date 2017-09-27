Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 08:00

The first brave celebrity couple to set foot in the Just Tattoo Of Us studio was Charlotte Crosby's Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend Joel Corry, with the mint couple designing tattoos for each other that, er, somewhat described what their relationship has been like.

With the brand new series of TV's bravest and most shocking tattoo show just around the corner (if you haven't already got Monday 2nd October at 10pm on MTV in your diaries, then you need to get on it STAT), host Charlotte has been looking back at where ALL the craziness started and explaining how things REALLY went down when Sophie and Joel popped in to the studio for a visit they'll never forget.

WATCH CHARLOTTE REVEAL BEHIND-THE-SCENE SECRETS FROM SOPHIE AND JOEL'S TATTOO REVEALS IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Watching Sophie and Joel's big reveals back, Charlotte exclusively revealed that her Geordie BFF was PRETTY nervous about how Joel would react when he saw that she'd chosen an image of her own eye to be tattooed right next to his penis.

Explaining more, Charlotte told MTV: "Sophie doesn't know what to do (during Joel's reveal). She was actually really scared that he was gonna kick off."

MTV

Sure, it wasn't what he probably WOULD have chosen himself for his very first tattoo, but it wasn't that bad, right?

MTV

Charlotte went on to admit that she really enjoyed the two designs this pair picked for each other, telling MTV: "Do you know what? I actually liked this one because the tattoos were bad, I suppose if you're in a couple and you have that - I mean I wouldn't like that -, but it wasn't awful, it wasn't like life ruining."

Don't miss more shocking, scary and the occasional heart-warming tattoos in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm - only on MTV! And you can watch even MORE exclusive videos with Charlotte, Stephen Bear and our tattoo artists below:

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear And Jennafer Lee Official Photoshoot

  • #GOALS
    MTV
    1 of 9
  • bear looking wifed up
    MTV
    2 of 9
  • who doesn't love a casual lean?
    MTV
    3 of 9
  • g'wan charlotte lass!
    MTV
    4 of 9
  • our girl serving LOOKS #slay
    MTV
    5 of 9
  • oi oi!
    MTV
    6 of 9
  • bear on FLEEK
    MTV
    7 of 9
  • NEW ARTIST ALERT! say hello to jen!
    MTV
    8 of 9
  • YAAAS girl
    MTV
    9 of 9

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Reckons The Lad Who Got The Trump Tattoo On Just Tattoo Of Us Was 'Really Lucky' And Here's Why - EXCLUSIVE

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Moment She Realised They Were ‘Ruining People’s Lives’ On The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Lorde, Lena Dunham, Zara Larsson and More Praise Lady Gaga's Documentary

Megan McKenna Announces A List Of UK Tour Dates After Success Of 'High-Heeled Shoes'

13 Of The Shortest Celebrity Marriages EVER

Here's How Much The Kardashians Have Changed From The First Episode Of KUWTK To Now

All The Times Kylie Jenner Proved She's The Queen Of Selfies

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Exact Moment She Fell 'Madly In Love' With Kanye West

Miley Cyrus Is Sharing Snippets from Her Brand New Album Younger Now on Instagram

The Riverdale Cast All Tried On Jughead's Iconic Beanie And It Was A Moment

People Are Hijacking Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Tweets To Remind Us All About Actual News

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Are Instagram Official After Confirming Their Relationship

Justin Bieber Is Just As Big Of A Fan Of Niall Horan's Face As You Are

11 Things You Didn't Know About Ludacris

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott

Fans Think They've Worked Out The Exact Day Kylie Jenner May Have Told Travis Scott She's Pregnant

What Did Munroe Bergdorf Mean When She Called 'All' White People Racist?

Justin Bieber Is Helping End Racism

More From Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Reckons The Lad Who Got The Trump Tattoo On Just Tattoo Of Us Was 'Really Lucky' And Here's Why - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Moment She Realised They Were ‘Ruining People’s Lives’ On The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Exclusive Videos

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Behind The Scenes: Donald Trump Tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Behind The Scenes: Chloe Khan's Angel Wings Tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Behind The Scenes: Liam's Britney Tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Behind The Scenes: Tampon Tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Behind The Scenes: Slut And Gorilla Tattoos

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Behind The Scenes: Spurs Tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Behind The Scenes: Psycho Sophie Tattoo

Here's How You Could Get YOUR Fan Art Featured On TV During The Just Tattoo Of Us Ad Breaks

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

12 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Celebrity

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Thought She Had Been Kidnapped And Feared For Her Life On New TV Series

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Sophie Kasaei admits she wasn&#039;t happy with her body when she showed her boobs on Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore 

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad

Olivia Attwood
Celebrity

Is Love Island's Olivia Attwood Going To Do I'm A Celeb After 'Split' From Chris?

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott

Fans Think They've Worked Out The Exact Day Kylie Jenner May Have Told Travis Scott She's Pregnant