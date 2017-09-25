Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Moment She Realised They Were ‘Ruining People’s Lives’ On The Show - EXCLUSIVE

On the last series of Just Tattoo Of Us, we saw some of the most shocking tattoos we've ever seen in our lives (and we've been on Google, y'know) and if we're honest, the images will probably stick with us for the rest of time.

Although let's be honest - we're actually SERIOUSLY grateful that the actual TATTOO isn't stuck on us for the rest of time, unlike the poor participants who were royally stitched up by their so-called friends. Tampon on your leg, anyone?

Speaking about one of the worst designs we saw during series one, Charlotte Crosby has been reflecting on the moment she realised just how jaw-dropping things were about to get in that infamous studio, admitting she remembers when it became clear that 'they were ruining people's lives'.

WATCH CHARLOTTE, STEPHEN BEAR AND THE TATTOO ARTISTS REACT TO THAT SL*T TATTOO FROM SERIES ONE:

With series two of Just Tattoo Of Us just around the corner (starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm on MTV), we sat Charlotte, Stephen Bear and the tattoo artists down with some of the most shocking clips from series one to gage their true, honest reactions to everything that went down.

First stop? THAT sl*t tattoo, along with the gorilla eating a banana that went with it.

MTV

Watching the moment Lauren revealed the big gorilla now inked on her leg, Charlotte exclusively admitted she feels 'really guilty', adding: “This is the minute that it all became real in my head how we were ruining people’s lives.”

MTV

She also revealed that she’d hate to have that tattoo on her skin, saying: “If I was that girl and I had that gorilla on my leg, I’d be gutted.”

Don't miss more shocking tattoos in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm - only on MTV!