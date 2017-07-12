Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Trolling Is The Worst Thing About Being Famous: 'We've All Got Feelings' - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 15:00

Being famous might look like the dictionary definition of fun - proper mint parties, cocktails that aren't 90% ice and having someone actually do your hair and make-up for you -, but as Just Tattoo Of Us host Charlotte Crosby has explained, fame has its downsides.

One of those being the quite frankly awful practice of trolling, with people taking to social media (and, in some cases, texts and other forms of communication) to share some pretty terrible comments.

Addressing the realities of being in the public eye (compared to what people EXPECT it to be like) with her boyfriend Stephen Bear, Charlotte revealed that trolling is the worst part about it all, reminding everyone that celebrities are still human beings, just like anyone who isn't famous.

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Charlotte explained: "The worst thing (about being famous) for me is when people think it's completely fine to just slate you all over the place, like, pick out every single one of your bad points constantly and just have to remind you of that, because at the end of the day, we're no different to the people who are writing these things. We're human beings, we've all got feelings, we're not robots."

Hear hear.

Charlotte reveals the worst thing about being famous / MTV

The Geordie lass also admitted that she 'hates having to wear make-up every single day' as part of being in the fame game, saying: "When I used to work in the bar in Sunderland, I would go in looking like absolute dog sh*t. Me hair would be greasy, I wouldn't bother washing, I would stink, it was great (sic)! 

"I would roll out of bed five minutes before I had to leave because I just didn't care, and now you've gotta constantly go into hair and make-up, you've gotta look nice, you're constantly getting photos taken and I just can't be bothered, I don't want to do that every day. 

Work 🎥

Work 🎥

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

"I hate it, I hate it, 'cause if you do look bad and you do wanna roll out of bed five minutes before, you get all of the, 'Charlotte's got a big forehead', 'Oh, Charlotte's let herself go', 'Why isn't Charlotte wearing eyelashes?' (sic). F**k off."

You tell 'em, Char. We're 100% sure we couldn't cope with having to shove on make-up every single day, and we reckon you look beaut glammed up or not.

