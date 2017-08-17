Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Says She’s Forgiven Stephen Bear For *That* Cheetah Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

The queen of reality TV is back as Charlotte Crosby joins his royal highness Stephen Bear for a BRAND NEW series of Just Tattoo Of Us. Can we get a hell yeah?!

Ahead of the new series, Charlotte sat down for an exclusive interview with MTV as she revealed what really happened following THAT controversial inking!

Catch up with Charlotte to find out everything she's been getting up to since the first series of Just Tattoo of Us AND what she really thinks of THAT cheetah tattoo...

We all remember the moment Charlotte went pure radge over the cheetah ink that Bear designed for her, but how exactly does she feel about her permanent cat-too now?

Thankfully there's no need to panic as Char has more than forgiven Bear, she revealed: "Since the first series of Just Tattoo of Us I've had a lot of things going on. I finally forgave Stephen Bear for that awful tattoo he give us, and we got together!"

Leigh Keily

Phew! So it's not exactly been a secret that Char and Bear have become an item since joining presenting forces (thanks Instagram), but who knew an unwelcome tattoo could help bring two people together - talk about a modern day love story.

We just hope Charlotte gets to give Bear his inking comeuppance in series two. But how did she feel about presenting with her now-boyfriend this time around?

"I was really excited about presenting with Bear because I thought, 'we're together now, there's a lot of love there and we're quite familiar with each other', I think it's going to work really, really well," revealed the lass.

She added: "It did at times, but at other times it went horribly wrong."

We CAN'T WAIT to see it all go down, especially since the lineup of celebs set to acquire a new tat is looking pretty impressive.

Don't miss Series 2 of BRAND NEW Just Tattoo Of Us, starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm - ONLY on MTV!

