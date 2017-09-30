Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Admits Awkwardness Over Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie’s Appearance - EXCLUSIVE

Now, we all know that things can get a little *AHEM* awkward on Just Tattoo Of Us. We've had confrontations, altercations and straight up relationship MELTDOWNS.

But who would have thought that our very own Stephen Bear could feel the most awkward of all?!

Spilling the beans on one particular episode from series one, Bear admitted he felt a little bit left out when our lass Charlotte Crosby encountered her Geordie Shore pals Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie in the JTOU studio.

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Bear said: "Yeah so Kyle and Holly were in the studio, obviously they’re madly in love and have been together ages, but Charlotte knew them and I didn’t really know them except in the beginning in the sofa chat… it was like a big mother’s meeting, I felt really, really left out."

Aww, bless ya Bear. We still love you and your antics (most of the time).

