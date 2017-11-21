Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Reveals The Tattoo He Thinks Jamie O’Hara’s Friend Should Have Chosen For The Footballer - EXCLUSIVE

Last night saw another pair of celebrity BFFs throw caution to the metaphorical wind and brave our Just Tattoo Of Us studio, with footballer Jamie O’Hara and his friend Rob stepping through the doors to design the best (or should we say worst?) tattoos they could think of for each other.

Because nothing says friendship like a seriously dodgy tattoo, right?

However, whilst Jamie seemed *pretty* unhappy with the champagne bottle design Rob chose for him, hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear have hinted that they actually thought the whole design was boring, giving their own thoughts on what kind of tattoo the footballer’s friend should have picked instead.

WATCH CHARLOTTE AND BEAR TALK JAMIE’S FLASHY NEW TATTOO IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

During the big reveal last night, Jamie berated his pal for bringing up the past with the tattoo, saying: “I ain’t flash am I, d’ya know what I mean? (sic) That’s bullsh*t, you’re just mugging me off. People are gonna think I’m a f**king flash pr*ck when I’m not.”

He added: “Yeah yeah, I did splash the cash but I didn’t want to be reminded of my mistakes from me past, d’ya know what I mean? (sic).”

MTV

Eek.

MTV

Speaking exclusively to MTV about Jamie’s tattoo, Bear explained: “Jamie and his mate come in the studio yeah (sic). His mate designed him a tattoo of a champagne bottle with a cork coming out of it spraying - basically insinuating, I’m guessing he likes champagne or he’s a bit flash.”

The Ex On The Beach lad went on describe what he would’ve chosen to tattoo on Jamie, revealing: “What he should’ve got was Jamie’s ex-girlfriend on him with a pair of balls either side. Now that would’ve been great viewing. Instead, he got a bloody champagne bottle.”

MTV

Charlotte was equally unimpressed with the design, telling MTV: “Why is that a bad tattoo to put on ya?”

Explaining she would’ve chosen to tattoo a ‘massive red card’ on Jamie because ‘he’s sacked from football’, the Geordie Shore worldie added that Jamie admitted his friend could’ve gone for a better tattoo design: “(Jamie) went, ‘I brought you on this show and that’s what you’ve done?’. He went, ‘you could’ve done better than that’.”

