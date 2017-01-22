Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

They might have had their ups and downs (just like any relationship, let's be honest here), but there's no doubting that ever since Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear started dating after meeting during filming for Just Tattoo Of Us series one, they've been giving us ALL of the couple goals.

Now the cute couple have revealed the moment they really knew they'd found 'The One' in their co-host, and we're PRETTY sure it'll melt your hearts.

Sharing her side of the story, Charlotte exclusively told MTV that it was as they finished filming that she realised Bear was the one for her.

She explained: "The day that we finished filming the first series of Just Tattoo Of Us was when I realised, 'sh*t, I have got deep feelings for this boy', because I all of a sudden felt this huge rush of panic and I was like 'wow, I'm gonna get me heart broken', like 'cause we were together every single day, I had no need to worry about anything.

Charlotte and Bear give us SERIOUS couple goals / MTV

"Then all of a sudden, we had to separate and it was the end of the little fairytale that we had going on and then I thought, 'damn', I started to really panic.

"I remember I phoned Sophie (Kasaei), I was like 'Sophie, what do I do? What do I do?', I was crying on the phone to her. She was like, 'Charlotte stop panicking, you're over-thinking everything'. That was when I realised I definitely loved him, 'cause I'd never felt that feeling before (sic)."

Aww!

For Bear, it was her sweet birthday surprise that made things click for him, as he told MTV: "The moment I realised Charlotte was the one for me was on my birthday, January the 15th. I went to meet her up London, checked into one of the hotels up there.

"As I've walked in there, she's got loads of balloons, she's blown up about 50 balloons - don't know how she's done it - and they've all got helium in - god knows where she got the helium from - and she got me a couple of presents on the bed and that was the moment I knew someone actually cares about me."

Oh, you guys.

Don't miss Charlotte and Bear in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!