Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 16:01

They might have had their ups and downs (just like any relationship, let's be honest here), but there's no doubting that ever since Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear started dating after meeting during filming for Just Tattoo Of Us series one, they've been giving us ALL of the couple goals.

Now the cute couple have revealed the moment they really knew they'd found 'The One' in their co-host, and we're PRETTY sure it'll melt your hearts.

WATCH CHARLOTTE AND BEAR REVEAL WHEN THEY KNEW THEY'D MET 'THE ONE' IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Sharing her side of the story, Charlotte exclusively told MTV that it was as they finished filming that she realised Bear was the one for her.

She explained: "The day that we finished filming the first series of Just Tattoo Of Us was when I realised, 'sh*t, I have got deep feelings for this boy', because I all of a sudden felt this huge rush of panic and I was like 'wow, I'm gonna get me heart broken', like 'cause we were together every single day, I had no need to worry about anything. 

Charlotte and Bear give us SERIOUS couple goals / MTV

"Then all of a sudden, we had to separate and it was the end of the little fairytale that we had going on and then I thought, 'damn', I started to really panic. 

"I remember I phoned Sophie (Kasaei), I was like 'Sophie, what do I do? What do I do?', I was crying on the phone to her. She was like, 'Charlotte stop panicking, you're over-thinking everything'. That was when I realised I definitely loved him, 'cause I'd never felt that feeling before (sic)."

Aww!

@charlottegshore @justtattooofus 🐾

@charlottegshore @justtattooofus 🐾

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

For Bear, it was her sweet birthday surprise that made things click for him, as he told MTV: "The moment I realised Charlotte was the one for me was on my birthday, January the 15th. I went to meet her up London, checked into one of the hotels up there.

Charlotte and Bear give us SERIOUS couple goals / MTV

"As I've walked in there, she's got loads of balloons, she's blown up about 50 balloons - don't know how she's done it - and they've all got helium in - god knows where she got the helium from - and she got me a couple of presents on the bed and that was the moment I knew someone actually cares about me."

Oh, you guys.

Don't miss Charlotte and Bear in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV! And watch more exclusive videos with the cute couple below:

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #2 Spoiler Pics

  • Our host with the most!
    MTV
    1 of 20
  • When your girlfriend really, reaaallly loves you...
    MTV
    2 of 20
  • Couple goals!
    MTV
    3 of 20
  • An emerging bromance?
    MTV
    4 of 20
  • Let's hope that smile lasts!
    MTV
    5 of 20
  • When the goggles go on, your freedom is GONE!
    MTV
    6 of 20
  • Uh oh! Charlotte cannot believe it...
    MTV
    7 of 20
  • This goes both ways, pal!
    MTV
    8 of 20
  • If you never open your eyes, it means it never happened, right?
    MTV
    9 of 20
  • Charlotte and Bear try keeping their chill for the sake of this victim...
    MTV
    10 of 20
  • Mirror mirror on the wall, I sort of now regret it all...
    MTV
    11 of 20
  • Can't be good, can it?
    MTV
    12 of 20
  • Awww, hug it out before it all.goes.down!
    MTV
    13 of 20
  • And so it all begins!
    MTV
    14 of 20
  • We sense nervous laughter...
    MTV
    15 of 20
  • No regrets?
    MTV
    16 of 20
  • Sometimes you just need to let it out :(''''
    MTV
    17 of 20
  • Hello pet! This is Charlotte Crosby and I have some reet bad news...
    MTV
    18 of 20
  • dramz for dayzzz!
    MTV
    19 of 20
  • gal goes roaaaaaaaaar!
    MTV
    20 of 20

Latest News

Post Malone

Post Malone and 21 Savage Score Their First UK Number 1 Single

Jemma Lucy Vs Katie Price: A Complete History Of Their Brutal Feud

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

New Music Round-Up: Kelela, Charlie Puth, P!nk and More...

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Just Announced A Massive UK Tour

18 IRL Couples Who Fell In Love On Our Fave Teen Shows

10 Housemates You’re 100% Guaranteed To Meet At Uni

Camila Cabello performing at The TODAY Show

Camila Cabello Says Her Debut Album Is "80% Done"

Jemma Lucy Ditches Underwear And Risks Awkward Run-In With Kem Cetinay Following Amber Davies Party Beef

Sam Smith Announces Second Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #2!

Tyrese Gibson Goes In On The Rock For Making The Fast And Furious Franchise 'All About Him'

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Will Debut Her New Single Live at the EMAs

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Touring After Manchester Bombing: “Calling It Off Was Not An Option”

Jemma Lucy Vows To Cover Her Katie Price Tribute Tattoo As She Ruthlessly Slates Her

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Hits Back At People Trying To Ship Her And KJ Apa

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei's Phenomenal Transformation Over The Years

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Announce 'Por Favor', The Spanglish Banger We Deserve

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once

Your 5 Minute Fashion Fix: Perspex Rain Boots, An Asos Bargain & A Classic Kardashian Throwback

More From Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #2!

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Exclusive Videos

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Charlotte And Bear Talk Their Firsts

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Charlotte And Bear Talk Expectations Vs Reality Of Being Famous

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Charlotte And Bear Talk Their Lasts

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Charlotte And Bear Play Guess The Body Part

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Charlotte And Bear Play What's In My Mouth

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #2 Spoiler Pics

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Charlotte And Bear: A Day In The Life

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Charlotte, Bear And The Tattoo Artists Do Celebrity Tattoo Roast

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #1 Spoiler Pics

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Glee Actor Mark Salling Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison Over Child Pornography Images

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Celebrity

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have 'Split' Following 'Constant Rows'

Jemma Lucy Vows To Cover Her Katie Price Tribute Tattoo As She Ruthlessly Slates Her

TV Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

Jemma Lucy Ditches Underwear And Risks Awkward Run-In With Kem Cetinay Following Amber Davies Party Beef