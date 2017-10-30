Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan Can't Handle The Pain As They Get Their Arses Tattooed

It's safe to say we've seen our fair share of horrific and quite honestly tragic tattoos so far on this series of Just Tattoo Of Us and the trend doesn't seem to be going out of fashion any time soon!

They say that inking your ribcage is the most painful place to get a tattoo, but Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge and Hughie Maughan think otherwise, as things get rather *cheeky* for the pair on tonight's episode of the show...

The mayhem unfolds as Ryan and Hughie each enter the tattoo parlour and are both delivered the news that the inking will in fact be on their bum...

To make matters worse, Stephen Bear being Stephen Bear decides to do what he does best as he enters the parlour to wind-up Ryan, much to the amusement of tattoo artist Danny Robinson.

