Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan Can't Handle The Pain As They Get Their Arses Tattooed

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 15:32

It's safe to say we've seen our fair share of horrific and quite honestly tragic tattoos so far on this series of Just Tattoo Of Us and the trend doesn't seem to be going out of fashion any time soon!

They say that inking your ribcage is the most painful place to get a tattoo, but Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge and Hughie Maughan think otherwise, as things get rather *cheeky* for the pair on tonight's episode of the show...

WATCH RYAN AND HUGHIE JOHNSON STRUGGLE TO HANDLE THE PAIN AS THEY GET THEIR A*SES TATTOOED:

The mayhem unfolds as Ryan and Hughie each enter the tattoo parlour and are both delivered the news that the inking will in fact be on their bum... 

MTV

To make matters worse, Stephen Bear being Stephen Bear decides to do what he does best as he enters the parlour to wind-up Ryan, much to the amusement of tattoo artist Danny Robinson.

MTV

Find out how Ryan and Hughie react to their new inkings when JTOU continues TONIGHT at 10pm, only on MTV! Also be sure to check out exclusive sneak peek videos & pics now:

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #5 Spoiler Pics

  • cute couple Ryan and Hughie alert! #goalz
    MTV
    1 of 18
  • crying already pal?!
    MTV
    2 of 18
  • hosts with the most #woop
    MTV
    3 of 18
  • not quite sure what's going on here but we think we like it?
    MTV
    4 of 18
  • dab all your troubles away, Bear!
    MTV
    5 of 18
  • trousers? who needs them!
    MTV
    6 of 18
  • I mean... those teeth ryan!
    MTV
    7 of 18
  • this just cannot be good...
    MTV
    8 of 18
  • Lauren and Sophie back for more? SRSLY?!
    MTV
    9 of 18
  • Bear's face says it all...
    MTV
    10 of 18
  • praying it will all work out...
    MTV
    11 of 18
  • tears of sadness or joy for Bella?
    MTV
    12 of 18
  • hold on tight!
    MTV
    13 of 18
  • awww charlotte #emosh
    MTV
    14 of 18
  • Lauren's done a runner!
    MTV
    15 of 18
  • uh oh... hold it together
    MTV
    16 of 18
  • charlotte to the rescue #hugsnotstruggs
    MTV
    17 of 18
  • hope you are wearing deodorant, pet!
    MTV
    18 of 18

Latest News

Miley Cyrus Isn't Releasing Any More 'Younger Now' Singles

Christina Aguilera Will Be Performing a Whitney Houston Tribute at This Year's AMAs

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Let Marshmello Teach You How To Carve A Pumpkin

Stormzy Responds to X Factor Backlash After Performing with Labrinth Instead of MNEK

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan Can't Handle The Pain As They Get Their Arses Tattooed

8 Celebrities Who Have Sued Their Fellow Celebs

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 This Week

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

Katie Price Threatens Chris Hughes With Legal Action Over WhatsApp Drama

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Charlotte Crosby Talks Celebrity Ghost Hunt: I’ll Be Openly Inviting The Ghosts To Enter Me

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Posts Heartfelt Tweet After 'Flicker' Goes Number 1 in the US

More From Just Tattoo Of Us

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan Can't Handle The Pain As They Get Their Arses Tattooed

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Episode #5 Spoiler Vids

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 205 | Big Brother's Ryan And Hughie Cause Tattoo Time Mayhem

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 205 | OMG! Bear Calls For Back Up At Sophie's Big Bail Break Down

just tattoo of us episode 5 series 2.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #5!

JUST TATTOO OF US CHARLOTTE AND BEAR.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #5 Spoiler Pics

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling For Casey Johnson And Brother Chet To Have Their Own TV Show After Their Appearance

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Episode #4 Best Bits

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 204 | Skye Says YAAAAS To GF Shae's Tattoo Question

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 204 | OMG! Casey's New Tattoo Leaves Him Hopping Mad

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 205 | WTF! Big Brother's Ryan And Hughie Lose Their Sh*t During Explosive Reveal

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase