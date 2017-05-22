Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

After weeks of trying to comfort people (and not to laugh at the same time) as they find out they've got a bum tattooed on their neck or 'ONCE A CHEAT, ALWAYS A CHEAT' in big bold letters on their back, it's finally time for Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear to face the terrifying prospect of getting their very own mystery tattoos on Just Tattoo Of Us.

Well, it would've been, had Bear not decided to BAIL during his tattoo design, leaving a raging Charlotte to carry on the scary process by herself.

WATCH CHARLOTTE GO AKKA AS BEAR WALKS OUT DURING TATTOO DESIGN:

In this spoiler video for TONIGHT'S episode (airing at 10pm on MTV - you REALLY don't want to miss this), we see artist Jodie Davies interrupt the Geordie Shore worldie mid-tattoo session to drop the bombshell that Bear is 'kicking off, falling off the bed, screaming' as Charl Davies tries to tattoo Charlotte's design on his arm.

Jodie goes on to tell the Geordie lass that Bear's taking the pain SO badly, he's 'tapping out' off the whole thing, with Charlotte saying away from the studio: "There is no way in hell Bear isn't finishing his tattoo. I need to go speak to him."

MTV

Walking in to see Bear and give him a reet tough talking to, Charlotte asks: "What the hell are you doing? What the hell do you think you're doing?"

The Ex On The Beach prankster then denies everyone's claims that he's on the verge of quitting before the masterpiece is done, though the artists disagree, with Charl telling Charlotte: "He's f**king quitting! He was about to walk out."

MTV

Having seen the partially completed artwork with her own eyes, Charlotte is then even more determined to keep Bear's bum on the tattoo chair, saying: "This is even better than I hoped! There is no way Bear is quitting on this masterpiece."

Trying to convince Bear to keep going because the tattoo looks 'f**king terrible' half-completed, Charlotte holds his hand in an attempt to comfort him as he tells her 'it hurts too much' to continue.

MTV

MTV

Charlotte, though, reckons all her co-host needs is an old-fashioned wake-up call, giving him a slap round the face, pouring water over his head and telling him: "You just need to pull yourself together."

MTV

MTV

MTV

Bear isn't having any of it though, and whilst he continues to moan about the pain, Charlotte says: "Bear, it can't be hurting you that much!"

In the end, it all gets a bit too much for our jokester, who calls an early end to his tattoo session and, after screams from Charlotte to be careful he doesn't see the work-in-progress yet, he finally sits up to indicate that he's 100% done, saying away from the tense studio: "Charlotte, babe, you can shove your tattoo. F**k off!"

MTV

Despite their last-ditch attempts to get him to stay, Bear asks to have his new inking wrapped up, telling the others to 'calm down' and that this is just how he rolls.

Charlotte then tries ONE. LAST. TIME. to persuade Bear that he should stay, saying: "Bear, I mean it. You're not stopping this because I'm not going through all of this for you to just pussy out like a little girl."

MTV

Still, all their efforts are very much in vain as Bear continues doing exactly what Bear wants to do, joking as Charlotte walks off: "We might as well fall out now before we fall out later."

With Danny revealing that artist Charl is really upset, an angry Charlotte reveals exactly how she's feeling: "I'm not even taking him seriously because he's full of tattoos. How could that be hurting him so much, I don't understand.

MTV

"I'm sitting there getting a full massive thing on me back and he's just got up and stopped. He's a pr*ck, he's an absolute pr*ck."

Later on that day, we see Charlotte kick off at Bear AGAIN just as they're about to reveal their new tattoos, with the Ex On The Beach star refusing to apologise for upsetting her and Charl earlier.

Coming face-to-face with Bear for the first time since his walkout, Charlotte makes sure he knows exactly how annoyed she is, saying: "You are a pr*ck. You are the biggest pr*ck I've ever met. You were never gonna get that tattoo were ya? Never. It was all a game.

MTV

MTV

"You were never ever gonna get that tattoo. You owe a lot of people apologies. Were you ever gonna get that tattoo?"

Bear then decides that this tense situation is the perfect time for a fake proposal, dropping down on one knee and asking Charlotte to marry him.

MTV

Charlotte, though, isn't so impressed, asking Danny: "Please tell him to stop because I will punch him in the face."

Explaining how Bear's walkout made her feel, an emotional Charlotte then says: "I was actually really upset because I felt like we had made this promise together, and like we were doing it because everyone else had done it, and then he just backed out and left me there, doing it on my own so I do feel a little bit mugged off."

MTV

Unable to resist continuing his wind-up, Bear makes more comments as Charlotte walks up to prepare for her tattoo reveal, but it's not long before the Geordie lass reaches boiling point, throwing various objects at the Ex On The Beach star and shouting: "You are a stupid f**king c**t. Shut the f**k up and stop winding us up you stupid c**t man."

MTV

MTV

Yikes.

