Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

The last time we saw Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear in the Just Tattoo Of Us studio, things were at a level of tense that we don't even have an adjective for, with a FUMING Charlotte going absolutely AKKA at co-host Bear after he designed a tattoo for her that was so brutal, it reduced the poor Geordie lass to tears.

Since then though, any angry tension between the pair seems to have developed itself into, well, sexual tension, with Chear looking more loved-up than the heart-eyed emoji.

The couple have even discussed the potential for future Chear babies - a topic they discussed again, along with the subject of Bear's penis, when they got together with the show's tattoo artists for JTOU: The Aftermath.

Awww!

WATCH CHARLOTTE TALK BEAR'S WILLY AND FUTURE BABIES BELOW:

In this spoiler video for TONIGHT'S reunion show, we see Matt Richardson question Charlotte on what attracted her to the Ex On The Beach hunk in the first place.

Giving an answer we didn't expect, Charlotte reveals: "I like the way his head's very small like a pea, it's very small and alien like."

She then spills a little secret about Bear's little Bear, telling Aftermath host Matt Richardson: "And I always wondered how big his willy was because listen right, this is an exclusive, he always tells everyone he's got a tiny d*ck cause he likes the attention it brings, because it's better than saying it's big, but really, it's huge."

HOWAY, LASS!

Quizzed on some extra-curricular activities they may or may not have gotten up to during filming, Charlotte denies that there was any fumbling in the disabled toilets , claiming: "It was a normal toilet, we wouldn't take up the disabled toilet for that. We went in the normal girls' toilet, nothing happened, we had a chat."

Bear, though, gave a conflicting report, being about as subtle as a massive great skyscraper as he tells Matt it was a 'home run, baby!'.

Away from toilet talk, Matt asked the pair about all this baby talk, with Bear admitting that he'd start a family now.

Charlotte, on the other hand, quickly tells Bear not to say anything, telling Matt: "He always says 'I'll have ten, I wanna have ten', prompting Bear to reply: "It's 11 now, it's going up!"

Imagine a whole squad of Chear babies, eh?

Giving the pair a little glimpse into what could be their future, artist John Smith then comes forward with a very special gift - an artist's impression of what a baby Chear could look like.

And, we have to admit, though it does look a little like Elvis (as Charlotte admits), it is PRETTY darn cute.

We guess we'll just have to watch this space to see what the future really does hold for our fave reality couple. YOU GUYS.

