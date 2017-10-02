Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

OI OI! It's FINALLY time for the infamous Just Tattoo Of Us studio to fling open its doors once again to welcome in a whole new bunch of crazily brave people looking to design the most shocking, sentimental or downright BIZARRE tattoo they can possibly think of for their best friend, partner or family member.

And, by the sounds of what Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear have previously been teasing, things are set to get even more explosive, even more shocking and even MORE emotional than we've seen before. GULP.

It's not all gross inkings though, with this sneak peek look at the premiere episode of series two (which airs TONIGHT at 10pm on MTV) showing the moment Charlotte Dawson saw the sentimental design BFF Katie Salmon had chosen for her tattoo for the very first time.

WATCH CHARLOTTE DAWSON SEE HER NEW FAMILY-INSPIRED TATTOO FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THIS EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK VIDEO:

That sentimental design? A brilliant portrait of her comedy legend dad Les Dawson tattooed on her neck. Aww!

In this exclusive sneak peek look at tonight's JTOU premiere, we see Geordie lass Charlotte leading Ex On The Beach babe Charlotte Dawson up to the mirror and giving her the dreaded fear goggles to put on as tattoo artist Jodie Davies prepared the amazing inking for the big reveal.

After a seriously nervous wait (we practically bit all of our nails off and we weren't even there), the EOTB star is FINALLY allowed to remove her goggles and see what Katie had designed for her - and it seems it was a bit of a shock (albeit a really nice one, for once) for Charlotte Dawson, who had previously gotten emotional as she sat down to get the new inking.

Breaking down in tears, Charlotte simply says: "Oh my God."

Explaining why she chose this specific tattoo, an emotional Katie says: "Obviously her dad means the world to her and he's no longer here now (…) She reminds me so much of him, even though I didn't get to meet him, in so many ways and I just think that she should have a little bit of him with all the time 'cause you are a bit of him and he'd be so proud of ya (sic)."

Even host Charlotte gets emosh, with Bear comforting her as Katie explains more about her design.

Away from the studio, Katie explains more: "Charlotte Dawson is Les Dawson's daughter. Comedy legend, and I think it's only right. She's a comedy legend too and they should be together forever."

Asked by Bear is she's a fan of her new inking, Charlotte tells him: "Yeah I love it," before later adding: "Tell you what, at least my dad's always got my back, eh?"

Expect even MORE crazy tattoo reveals as the brand new series of Just Tattoo Of Us kicks off TONIGHT at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch more sneak peek looks at all the dramz below: