Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Sure, we've seen more ridiculous tattoos over both series of Just Tattoo Of Us than we've eaten chocolate chip cookies in the past month, but if there's one thing we've learnt, it's that ANYTHING is still possible.

A lesson Ex On The Beach star Chet Johnson wasn't *quite* prepared for when he saw his new Jesus sandal tattoo, designed by Single AF brother Casey Johnson, for the first time on TONIGHT'S episode (airing at 10pm on MTV).

At least hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear (and us at home, naturally) found it funny right, Chet?

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming dramz, we see the brothers admitting just how nervous they are to see their new inkings ahead of the reveal, with Chet explaining: "I don't feel really good now to be honest (…) 'cause it was the worst painful thing I've ever had and then you lot came in, said it all colour and stuff (sic)."

Asked by Charlotte if Casey would 'be that harsh', Chet says: "He's harsh enough to get tattoos between my toes so wouldn't be surprised."

Awks.

With Chet's confidence flying straight 'out the window' quicker than a wasp wearing a jet pack, his brother is seemingly feeling a little less worried - despite the fact that his tattoo is JUST as massive.

The Single AF star says: "That's what I'm saying, he's done me a back piece, but do you know what? I'm so confident in my tattoo for him, I don't care. I feel like it's gonna hurt him."

Refusing to say anything to his brother apart from 'I'll speak to him after', Chet bravely walks up to the mirror to put the fear goggles on and waits for tattoo artist Jennafer Lee to reveal that all-important artwork.

With pretty much everyone in the room laughing at what's now on Chet's foot, Bear decides to put his wind-up skills to good use, telling the star: "Oh my god! I didn't realise it was that bad."

After what we can only assume is the most agonising wait of Chet's entire life, he's FINALLY allowed to remove his fear goggles - although, judging by his reaction, we probably wishes he could keep them on forever.

Fuming at the Jesus sandal that's now inked on his foot, Chet rages: "You joking me? What the f**k is that man? That's not even funny, you know? That's silly Case. That is stupid what you've done. Are you for real? Like, you've done this to me? I can't believe - I'm in shock you know. This is one of them sandals that old men wear on the beach and that. That is horrible man (sic)."

Oops.

Explaining why he chose that particular design, Casey tells his brother: "I know how much you hate them (the sandals), I know you hate them so much. So, I thought one thing that's gonna affect you is a Jesus creeper on your foot."

After admitting he's not entirely convinced that the design was all Casey's idea, Chet's concern turns back to the permanent new feature on his foot, with Bear offering him a simple solution for a cover up: "I dunno, put a sock on maybe?"

Casey is also on hand to offer his encouragement, telling his brother: "Chet, you can't think about that mate. Buckle up!"

