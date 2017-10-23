Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 12:00

Sure, we've seen more ridiculous tattoos over both series of Just Tattoo Of Us than we've eaten chocolate chip cookies in the past month, but if there's one thing we've learnt, it's that ANYTHING is still possible.

A lesson Ex On The Beach star Chet Johnson wasn't *quite* prepared for when he saw his new Jesus sandal tattoo, designed by Single AF brother Casey Johnson, for the first time on TONIGHT'S episode (airing at 10pm on MTV).

WATCH CHET JOHNSON REACT AS HE SEES HIS BRAND NEW JESUS SANDAL TATTOO FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

At least hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear (and us at home, naturally) found it funny right, Chet?

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming dramz, we see the brothers admitting just how nervous they are to see their new inkings ahead of the reveal, with Chet explaining: "I don't feel really good now to be honest (…) 'cause it was the worst painful thing I've ever had and then you lot came in, said it all colour and stuff (sic)."

MTV

Asked by Charlotte if Casey would 'be that harsh', Chet says: "He's harsh enough to get tattoos between my toes so wouldn't be surprised."

Awks.

REMEMBER WHEN CHET APPEARED ON EX ON THE BEACH? LET'S REMIND OURSELVES WITH THIS CLIP:

Leigh Keily

With Chet's confidence flying straight 'out the window' quicker than a wasp wearing a jet pack, his brother is seemingly feeling a little less worried - despite the fact that his tattoo is JUST as massive.

The Single AF star says: "That's what I'm saying, he's done me a back piece, but do you know what? I'm so confident in my tattoo for him, I don't care. I feel like it's gonna hurt him."

MTV

Refusing to say anything to his brother apart from 'I'll speak to him after', Chet bravely walks up to the mirror to put the fear goggles on and waits for tattoo artist Jennafer Lee to reveal that all-important artwork.

With pretty much everyone in the room laughing at what's now on Chet's foot, Bear decides to put his wind-up skills to good use, telling the star: "Oh my god! I didn't realise it was that bad."

MTV

MTV

After what we can only assume is the most agonising wait of Chet's entire life, he's FINALLY allowed to remove his fear goggles - although, judging by his reaction, we probably wishes he could keep them on forever.

MTV

Fuming at the Jesus sandal that's now inked on his foot, Chet rages: "You joking me? What the f**k is that man? That's not even funny, you know? That's silly Case. That is stupid what you've done. Are you for real? Like, you've done this to me? I can't believe - I'm in shock you know. This is one of them sandals that old men wear on the beach and that. That is horrible man (sic)."

MTV

Oops.

MTV

MTV

Explaining why he chose that particular design, Casey tells his brother: "I know how much you hate them (the sandals), I know you hate them so much. So, I thought one thing that's gonna affect you is a Jesus creeper on your foot."

MTV

After admitting he's not entirely convinced that the design was all Casey's idea, Chet's concern turns back to the permanent new feature on his foot, with Bear offering him a simple solution for a cover up: "I dunno, put a sock on maybe?"

Casey is also on hand to offer his encouragement, telling his brother: "Chet, you can't think about that mate. Buckle up!"

MTV

Casey might've stitched up Chet, but what's Chet designed for his brother? Find out in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, TONIGHT at 10pm on MTV! And get more sneak peek looks at the episode below:

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #4 Spoiler Pics

  • Bear and Casey Johnson! Can we smell a bromance forming?
    MTV
    1 of 20
  • Chet Johnson in the chair of doom... uh oh!
    MTV
    2 of 20
  • We are not quite sure what is going on here...
    MTV
    3 of 20
  • The fear goggles are back #YAAAAAS
    MTV
    4 of 20
  • Cute couple Skye and Shae alert!
    MTV
    5 of 20
  • Power through it, pet! It'll be worth it in the end (hopefully)
    MTV
    6 of 20
  • Sun out, guns out!
    MTV
    7 of 20
  • Is blood thicker than ink?
    MTV
    8 of 20
  • Praying to the tattoo gods...
    MTV
    9 of 20
  • Ooooh! Chet is NOT looking happy... eeeek!
    MTV
    10 of 20
  • Charlotte cannae contain her laughter!
    MTV
    11 of 20
  • Same tbh
    MTV
    12 of 20
  • Casey here, starting with the man in the mirror...
    MTV
    13 of 20
  • Bear is buzzin' for the next couple to enter the studio!
    MTV
    14 of 20
  • Kissing goodbye to their friendship
    MTV
    15 of 20
  • Oi oi! Our lads don't wait around...
    MTV
    16 of 20
  • Stephen is getting srs... #gameface
    MTV
    17 of 20
  • Uh oh! This cannot be good...
    MTV
    18 of 20
  • Their love lives to see another day!
    MTV
    19 of 20
  • Seen a ghost, pet?
    MTV
    20 of 20

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

