Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn Feels Like She’s Getting A ‘C*ck On Her Foot’ During Painful Tattoo Session
Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm on MTV!
Our Geordie Shore squad are a seriously hardy lot, dealing with some proper radge fights, getting pure mortal on the regular and pretty much everything else the Toon has to throw at them.
But for Abbie Holborn, it seems the pain of getting a tattoo on Just Tattoo Of Us is something that could almost be too much to handle as she enters the studio with her mum Zoe (the first EVER mum and daughter team on the show) in next week’s episode.
WATCH ABBIE STRUGGLE WITH THE TATTOO PAIN IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:
In this sneak peek look at the upcoming episode (airing Monday at 10pm on MTV), Abbie admits she’s ‘nervous’ as she meets tattoo artist John to see the design she’s chosen for her mum come to life for the first time.
As host Charlotte Crosby asks Abbie if her mum can actually trust her to design a tattoo, the Geordie worldie reveals: “I feel like I wanna do something nice but I wanna teach her a lesson, so I think it’s a bit of both.”
Away from the tattoo booth, Charlotte says: “These two are crazy, which only makes us think one thing - I need to get my mum down here!”
Yes, lass!
When John finally reveals the artwork, a shocked Charlotte admits she wasn’t expecting the Geordie lass to design THAT, with Abbie replying: “Didn’t ya? It’s a big one. It’s a big one.”
HOWAY, GUYS! We are in SUSPENSE here, and we cannot wait to see the tattoo Abbie’s come up with.
Abbie goes on to tell John and Charlotte that she’s not sure *exactly* how her mum is going to react to her new tattoo, before she’s whisked off to go and see artist Charl Davies to get a new inking of her own.
Eek.
After Charl reveals that Abbie’s new tattoo is going on her right foot (to which the Geordie lass replies ’sh*t the bed’), it’s time to get inking - but it’s not long before the radgie starts to struggle with the pain of it all: “Ahh, feels like it’s burning. Oh my god, I can’t do it.”
With encouragement from Charl, Abbie continues to brave the pain while trying to guess what her mum’s chosen for her design.
Hopefully guessing incorrectly, Abbie tells Charl: “(It) feels like you’re drawing a c*ck on me foot (sic).”
Let’s hope not for this Geordie’s sake, eh?
Find out what Abbie’s mum has REALLY chosen for her daughter in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm on MTV! And watch more sneak peek videos below:
Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #9 Spoiler Pics
-
MTV1 of 16
-
MTV2 of 16
-
MTV3 of 16
-
MTV4 of 16
-
MTV5 of 16
-
MTV6 of 16
-
MTV7 of 16
-
MTV8 of 16
-
MTV9 of 16
-
MTV10 of 16
-
MTV11 of 16
-
MTV12 of 16
-
MTV13 of 16
-
MTV14 of 16
-
MTV15 of 16
-
MTV16 of 16