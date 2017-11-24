Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn Feels Like She’s Getting A ‘C*ck On Her Foot’ During Painful Tattoo Session

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, November 24, 2017 - 12:00

Our Geordie Shore squad are a seriously hardy lot, dealing with some proper radge fights, getting pure mortal on the regular and pretty much everything else the Toon has to throw at them.

But for Abbie Holborn, it seems the pain of getting a tattoo on Just Tattoo Of Us is something that could almost be too much to handle as she enters the studio with her mum Zoe (the first EVER mum and daughter team on the show) in next week’s episode.

WATCH ABBIE STRUGGLE WITH THE TATTOO PAIN IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming episode (airing Monday at 10pm on MTV), Abbie admits she’s ‘nervous’ as she meets tattoo artist John to see the design she’s chosen for her mum come to life for the first time.

As host Charlotte Crosby asks Abbie if her mum can actually trust her to design a tattoo, the Geordie worldie reveals: “I feel like I wanna do something nice but I wanna teach her a lesson, so I think it’s a bit of both.”

MTV

MTV

Away from the tattoo booth, Charlotte says: “These two are crazy, which only makes us think one thing - I need to get my mum down here!”

Yes, lass!

When John finally reveals the artwork, a shocked Charlotte admits she wasn’t expecting the Geordie lass to design THAT, with Abbie replying: “Didn’t ya? It’s a big one. It’s a big one.”

MTV

MTV

HOWAY, GUYS! We are in SUSPENSE here, and we cannot wait to see the tattoo Abbie’s come up with.

Abbie goes on to tell John and Charlotte that she’s not sure *exactly* how her mum is going to react to her new tattoo, before she’s whisked off to go and see artist Charl Davies to get a new inking of her own.

Eek.

MTV

After Charl reveals that Abbie’s new tattoo is going on her right foot (to which the Geordie lass replies ’sh*t the bed’), it’s time to get inking - but it’s not long before the radgie starts to struggle with the pain of it all: “Ahh, feels like it’s burning. Oh my god, I can’t do it.”

MTV

MTV

With encouragement from Charl, Abbie continues to brave the pain while trying to guess what her mum’s chosen for her design.

Hopefully guessing incorrectly, Abbie tells Charl: “(It) feels like you’re drawing a c*ck on me foot (sic).”

MTV

Let’s hope not for this Geordie’s sake, eh?

Find out what Abbie's mum has REALLY chosen for her daughter in brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm on MTV!

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #9 Spoiler Pics

  • Besties Will and Patryk enter the studio!
    MTV
    1 of 16
  • Bear does not look impressed with this tattoo...
    MTV
    2 of 16
  • Neither does Charlotte! This is gonna be a fun show...
    MTV
    3 of 16
  • Uh oh, this can't be good!
    MTV
    4 of 16
  • Why aye! It’s only out Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn! #keemon
    MTV
    5 of 16
  • And she’s brought mum Zoe along to test their relationship #cute
    MTV
    6 of 16
  • when it’s so shocking your jaw practically detaches… #yikes
    MTV
    7 of 16
  • It's time to deal with the reveal!
    MTV
    8 of 16
  • Our hosts are looking a little bit scared about this one...
    MTV
    9 of 16
  • Crikey, dramz for dayz in this episode! #EEK
    MTV
    10 of 16
  • Pals Elise and Kirstie are ready for an ink-redible experience (after Kirstie removes the hair from her eyes)
    MTV
    11 of 16
  • Double the shock!
    MTV
    12 of 16
  • Our Abbie looks THRILLED about this tatt...
    MTV
    13 of 16
  • Awww, things are getting totes emosh!
    MTV
    14 of 16
  • Sob! There’s tears for our Geordie lass now too...
    MTV
    15 of 16
  • This is not a happy face, just sayin' #awks
    MTV
    16 of 16

