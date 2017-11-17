Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Jamie O’Hara Endures ‘The Worst Two Hours Of His Life’ During Tattoo Design Sesh Ahead Of Reveal
As if the pain of not knowing what’s being tattooed on you isn’t enough to be dealing with, the brave participants on Just Tattoo Of Us also have to deal with another type of pain - actually GETTING the tattoo done, obviously.
And while some people manage to look so calm we suspect they’re actually getting a massage rather than a tattoo, for people like footballer Jamie O’Hara, the pain is *almost* completely too much to handle.
Eek.
WATCH JAMIE ENDURE ‘THE WORST TWO HOURS OF HIS LIFE’ IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:
In this sneak peek look at the upcoming episode (airing Monday at 10pm on MTV), we see Jamie - who also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother - and his friend Rob in their tattoo booths getting their mystery inkings.
Tasked with inking Rob with Jamie’s design, tattoo artist Cally-Jo Pothecary asks him: “You’ve actually got quite nice tattoos, why are you letting him do this to you?”
Over with Jamie, though, things aren’t quite so calm, with the footballer struggling with the pain: “Ahh, you pr*ck. Mate, stop stop stop!”
Away from the booth, artist Atom admits: “Jamie started off whinging and he only got worse. He was going downhill very fast.”
Relieving Jamie of his pain, Atom finally tells him: “Bad news is you’re finished and you’ve got a sh*t tattoo.”
Describing what he’s just been through as ‘brutal’, Jamie then adds away from the booth: “That was probably the worst two hours of my life. It took way too long and (was) way too painful.”
He continues: “I’m actually getting worried and I’m starting to think he’s actually stitched me up when I didn’t think he was going to.”
Find out what Jamie's friend's REALLY designed for him as Just Tattoo Of Us continues, Monday at 10pm on MTV!
