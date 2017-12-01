Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 12:00

The time has come to say goodbye to our beloved Just Tattoo Of Us studio for another series (SOB!), but hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are making sure to go out in ink-redible fashion by inviting Love Island’s very own Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland to come and design tattoos for each other.

But before they can get into (hopefully) cute designs and (hopefully) non-painful inking sessions with our amazing artists, Charlotte’s got a very important question to ask - just HOW did Alex propose?!

WATCH ALEX AND OLIVIA REVEAL THEIR POST-ENGAGEMENT STRIP CLUB VISIT IN THIS CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the Just Tattoo Of Us finale (airing Monday at 10pm on MTV, do NOT miss it), we see Alex and Olivia introducing themselves, with the Love Island lad admitting: “People p*ss me off so much when they say tattoos don’t hurt. It’s a needle going about a hundred miles an hour, piercing your skin, blood everywhere, it’s painful.”

As Alex adds that he’s ‘really nervous’ about getting his new artwork, Olivia reveals: “He is a baby when it comes to having them done. He will cry, he’ll throw a strop - so I hope you’re ready for it.”

MTV

As the pair take a seat on the infamous sofa for a pre-tatt chat, Charlotte’s quick to quiz them on their engagement, saying: “I am the biggest fan of Alex and Olivia, you are hashtag couple goals. I wanna hear the proposal story, I wanna hear all about it from the start to the finish.”

MTV

Spilling all the sweet details, Alex explains: “I hired out a rooftop, New York, whatever - get there it’s just me and her. It was just me and her walking out and she was like, started crying, ‘oh it’s my birthday’. I got down on one knee, I was like, ‘bam!’”

MTV

He adds: “I was nervous all day. She was saying ‘what you being weird for?’”

As Olivia reveals that he simply said the key words ‘will you marry me?’, Alex admits that he couldn’t even get the whole question out before Olivia answered ‘yes yes yes!’.

MTV

MTV

OH YOU GUYS.

MTV

But it was their post-engagement activities that gave Charlotte and Bear the biggest surprise, with Alex confessing: “Then we went to the strip club, didn’t we?”

MTV

If that wasn’t hilarious enough, Olivia then adds: “I think you bought me a lap dance as well didn’t you? That’s what we’re like, we’re like best mates.”

#COUPLEGOALS

MTV

It’s not all roses and rainbows for this dream team though, with Bear prodding Alex to reveal something about Olivia that *really* annoys him: “This one is the weirdest girl I’ve ever met in my life, she just drinks milk all the time.

"So I’ll buy like the big three, four litre one, thinking it’ll last two or three days. Next morning I want my cereal, no milk. Then she’ll leave the glass on the side on the window sill, it p*sses me off so bad.”

Eek. Let’s hope they’ve designed something lovely for each other, eh?

Don’t miss Alex and Olivia in the series finale of Just Tattoo Of Us, Monday at 10pm on MTV! And catch more sneak peek looks at the new episode below:

