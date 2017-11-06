Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Teases Beth About Her 'Stinker' Of A Tattoo As She Makes Danny Robinson Blush With A Cheeky Innuendo

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, November 6, 2017 - 12:00

Aside from knowing they're going to walk away with a tattoo they almost definitely won't be showing to their parents, one thing our Just Tattoo Of Us participants always sign up for when they enter our tattoo studio is a little bit of gentle pranking from host Stephen Bear.

And tonight's episode (airing at 10pm on MTV) is no different, with Bear winding tattooee Beth up as she sits for a seriously painful rib tattoo designed by boyfriend George.

Well, it wouldn't be a tattoo session without SOMEONE on hand to make you dread your mystery inking that little bit more, eh?

WATCH BEAR JOIN BETH DURING HER TATTOO SESSION IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this sneak peek clip of Beth's tattoo session, we see her first admit to artist Danny Robinson that she's 'so nervous' about getting her new artwork, before explaining that she wouldn't want her new tattoo to go 'anywhere shown and anywhere painful'.

Danny then drops the bad news that George has chosen to put her tattoo 'on (her) ribs, on (her) left side', with a clearly unhappy Beth simply replying: "No it's not."

Danny drops the bad news about where Beth's new tattoo is going... / MTV

... and she's not happy! / MTV

As Danny gets to work bringing George's vision to life, he asks his tattooee: "Do you want something to suck on, Beth?"

Tattoo artist Danny gives tattooee Beth something to take the pain away / MTV

Gifting her with a lollipop (see, the studio CAN produce nice surprises sometimes), Danny quizzes Beth on whether she's 'in love with George', with the lovely lass telling him: "Yeah I'd say so (…) I am. I've never felt love before so I'm guessing this is it."

Aww!

Tattoo artist Danny quizzes Beth about her relationship with George / MTV

Tattoo artist Danny quizzes Beth about her relationship with George / MTV

Beth then drops a cheeky innuendo as Danny compliments her on handling the inking session 'very well', telling the artist: "I've never sucked so hard in life."

#Awks.

Tattoo artist Danny's reaction to Beth's cheeky innuendo is hilarious! / MTV

As if by magic, Bear pops into the tattoo booth RIGHT at that very moment to check up on how Beth is getting on: "I'm in f**king pain."

Poor Beth!

Stephen Bear pops into the booth to see how Beth's new tattoo is going / MTV

Asked by Bear what kind of tattoo she thinks George will have chosen, Beth reveals: "I think he's just gonna try and really pee me off."

Away from the booth, Bear teases just how bad the tattoo might be, saying: "He's gonna do more than p*ss you off - that tattoo is a real stinker!"

Find out what George really chose for Beth in TONIGHT'S brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, airing at 10pm on MTV! And check out these clips:

