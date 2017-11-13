Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Has A MASSIVE Freak Out Ahead Of First Tattoo

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 16:30

As much as we love watching all the hilarious, shocking and downright disgusting designs come to life on Just Tattoo Of Us, we're 99.9% sure that THAT studio isn't exactly the first place we'd run off to in search of our very first inking - mainly because we're not sure we trust anyone enough to design something nice to be permanently etched onto our skin.

And it looks like Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova might be wondering whether she should've avoided our studio for her first inking in TONIGHT'S brand new episode (airing at 10pm on MTV), with the lovely mum freaking out before artist Jodie Davies even gets to work on her tattoo.

WATCH NAOMI FREAK OUT AS SHE PREPARES TO GET HER FIRST TATTOO IN THIS CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at tonight's dramz, we see Naomi immediately admit to being proper nervous about getting her tattoo (on the back of her neck, no less), telling Jodie: "I'm really scared."

MTV

When Naomi reveals that she hasn't 'got any tattoos at all', Jodie jokes that, since she's come to this studio to get her first artwork, 'the chances of (her) liking (her) first tattoo are pretty slim'.

Eek.

MTV

Repeating that she's 'really scared', Naomi then pops on the dreaded fear goggles, confirming that they DEFINITELY do their job by saying: "Oh, I can't see sh*t."

MTV

MTV

However, just as Jodie prepares to get to work bringing Naomi's BFF Terri's design to life, the teen mum suffers her biggest bout of pre-tattoo nerves, freaking out and telling Jodie: "Oh my god, wait wait wait. Oh my god, please don't hurt me. Oh my god it's gonna hurt, is it gonna hurt? Oh my god."

MTV

MTV

Jodie does, though, manage to start the tattoo, even if Naomi still sounds like she's regretting her whole decision: "Oh my god, why am I doing this?"

MTV

Enter Stephen Bear to alleviate any nerves by, er, winding our participants up, with the host popping in to check on how Naomi is getting on: "Coh, it's all go in here isn't it? Let's have a quick look. All I'm gonna say is, wow!"

Asked if it's 'bad', Bear tells her: "The thing is, Naomi, it's in quite a peculiar place. Do you wear your hair up a lot or not?"

MTV

As Naomi admits she does, especially for work, Bear says away from the tattoo booth: "Naomi might have to start looking for another job soon."

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #7 Spoiler Pics

  • Teen Mom UK star Naomi Konickova is first to enter the studio!
    MTV
    1 of 16
  • Best pal Terri joins her... let's hope this friendship lasts!
    MTV
    2 of 16
  • Totes the face you make when you touch some rogue food when washing dishes...
    MTV
    3 of 16
  • Our golden girl Charlotte Crosby overseeing the mayhem!
    MTV
    4 of 16
  • Good luck with this ink Charl...
    MTV
    5 of 16
  • The fear goggles are BACK!
    MTV
    6 of 16
  • No regretz? More like SOME regretz!
    MTV
    7 of 16
  • Things are NOT looking good tbh...
    MTV
    8 of 16
  • Oh no! Don't cry Naomi :(
    MTV
    9 of 16
  • Even Stephen Bear's got a long face after this one #UHOH
    MTV
    10 of 16
  • Can't bear to look! Eeeek!
    MTV
    11 of 16
  • Oh no Ollie! Starting to worry a bit?
    MTV
    12 of 16
  • Ex On The Beach's own Maisie Gillespie takes to the tattoo studio...
    MTV
    13 of 16
  • Just look up and hope for the best... #YIKES
    MTV
    14 of 16
  • That's it, Charl! You've got the tactic of the day NAILED lass!
    MTV
    15 of 16
  • Got a headache, Pet?
    MTV
    16 of 16

