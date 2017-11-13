Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Has A MASSIVE Freak Out Ahead Of First Tattoo

As much as we love watching all the hilarious, shocking and downright disgusting designs come to life on Just Tattoo Of Us, we're 99.9% sure that THAT studio isn't exactly the first place we'd run off to in search of our very first inking - mainly because we're not sure we trust anyone enough to design something nice to be permanently etched onto our skin.

And it looks like Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova might be wondering whether she should've avoided our studio for her first inking in TONIGHT'S brand new episode (airing at 10pm on MTV), with the lovely mum freaking out before artist Jodie Davies even gets to work on her tattoo.

WATCH NAOMI FREAK OUT AS SHE PREPARES TO GET HER FIRST TATTOO IN THIS CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at tonight's dramz, we see Naomi immediately admit to being proper nervous about getting her tattoo (on the back of her neck, no less), telling Jodie: "I'm really scared."

When Naomi reveals that she hasn't 'got any tattoos at all', Jodie jokes that, since she's come to this studio to get her first artwork, 'the chances of (her) liking (her) first tattoo are pretty slim'.

Eek.

Repeating that she's 'really scared', Naomi then pops on the dreaded fear goggles, confirming that they DEFINITELY do their job by saying: "Oh, I can't see sh*t."

However, just as Jodie prepares to get to work bringing Naomi's BFF Terri's design to life, the teen mum suffers her biggest bout of pre-tattoo nerves, freaking out and telling Jodie: "Oh my god, wait wait wait. Oh my god, please don't hurt me. Oh my god it's gonna hurt, is it gonna hurt? Oh my god."

Jodie does, though, manage to start the tattoo, even if Naomi still sounds like she's regretting her whole decision: "Oh my god, why am I doing this?"

Enter Stephen Bear to alleviate any nerves by, er, winding our participants up, with the host popping in to check on how Naomi is getting on: "Coh, it's all go in here isn't it? Let's have a quick look. All I'm gonna say is, wow!"

Asked if it's 'bad', Bear tells her: "The thing is, Naomi, it's in quite a peculiar place. Do you wear your hair up a lot or not?"

As Naomi admits she does, especially for work, Bear says away from the tattoo booth: "Naomi might have to start looking for another job soon."

Awks. Find out what Naomi's BFF Terri has designed for her as Just Tattoo Of Us continues, TONIGHT at 10pm on MTV! And you can watch exclusive videos with Charlotte, Bear and the tattoo artists here: