MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 16:52

We don't know about you, but we were SURE nothing could get more shocking and emosh than the first series of Just Tattoo Of Us - until series two came along and made us question everything we thought we knew about trust, friendship and how, er, creative people can be.

And now, MTV are on the hunt for even MORE brave people to stitch their BFFs, partners and family members up (or, you know, treat them to something cute and sentimental) with hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear on the show.

Are YOU up for it?

WATCH CHARLOTTE BREAK DOWN OVER ONE PARTICULARLY SHOCKING DESIGN IN THIS CLIP:

So far this series, we've seen everything from a beautiful portrait of Charlotte Dawson's dad Les Dawson to a HUGE thumb print to a used condom tattooed on the participants, along with some serious meltdowns and an explosive sibling fight during the reveals.

And if you cast your minds back to last series, you'll remember that we saw tampons, gorillas, Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie's faces and EVEN a proposal getting inked.

MTV

The possibilities are endless, eh?

If you're interested in taking part, please email your contact details and a recent photo of yourself to casting@gobstopper.tv

Alternatively, you can click the following link to apply: https://tinyurl.com/gobstoppertv

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV! And watch all our exclusive videos with Charlotte and Bear here:

