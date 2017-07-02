Justin Bieber

5 Things We Loved About Justin Bieber At BST Hyde Park

The Biebs was on top form here in London last night...

Megan Downing
Monday, July 3, 2017 - 18:43

Last night (July 2nd) the one and only Justin Bieber headlined British Summer Time in London's Hyde Park and we were lucky enough to go along and join the party.

Here are five things that made his show awesome...

The British summer actually showed up!

We can't think of anything better than watching Justin Bieber as the sun sets over London's Hyde Park. The weather made what would have already been a phenomenal night that little bit more special.

He threw it back to old school Justin Bieber.

23 year-old JB isn't too cool to play to hits that shot him into the limelight all those years ago. He performed 'Baby' and 'Boyfriend' which gave us ALL the nostalgia of little Justin back in the day.

He talked the talk and walked the walk.

And by that we mean that his dance moves were as on point as his vocals. Everyone knows Bieber's got the moves but he seemed particularly energetic at last night's show - especially considering some of the remarks about him being a little lacking in energy on various parts of his Purpose World Tour.

ALL the celebs turned up to see him.

Yes, even those in the mysterious world of the celebrity A-List have a soft spot for Bieber. While at BST we saw Brooklyn Beckham, Louise Redknapp, Daisy Lowe, Claudia Winkleman, Una Healy, Conor Maynard and ACTUAL KEVIN SPACEY. Yep, it seems Frank Underwood is partial to a bit of 'Love Yourself' from time to time just like the rest of us.

Thank you London 🇬🇧

Thank you London 🇬🇧

A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) on

The rest of the line-up was AMAZING.

So, BST in Hyde Park isn't all about the headliner. When you've got the likes of Anne-Marie, Martin Garrix (who was joined by Dua Lipa), Mabel, Will Heard, Dagny and loads more you're better off getting down nice and early to catch all the epic music talent on offer.

Watch the music video for 'I'm The One' below:

 

