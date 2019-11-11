Justin Bieber

A Mash-Up Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ And Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Has Gone Viral

Jelena fans can't be stopped

Monday, November 11, 2019 - 10:09

A mash-up of Selena Gomez’s new song ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and Justin Bieber’s track ‘Sorry’ has gone viral.

A YouTuber called AnDyWuMUSICLAND decided that the songs would mesh together exceptionally well and made the decision to post a video of the remix on his public channel. 

Getty

The clip – which is set to scenes from both track's music videos – has since gained over 2 million views, proving that Jelena fans are still fully invested in both their romance and eventual break-up.

It’s no secret that ‘Lose You To Love Me’ details the end of a toxic relationship, with Selena reaching the conclusion in the song that she should prioritise herself above another person.

SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN BIEBER - Lose You To Love Me / Sorry (Mashup)

The songs have plenty of weird similarities too. The YouTuber pointed out that both tracks were penned by Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, and both hit the number one spot on the Billboard chart.

The music videos for the songs were also released on (almost) the exact same date of October in their respective years. Weird. 

Getty

For anyone living under a rock, Justin has since found love with wife Hailey Bieber while Selena is reportedly living her best single life, despite rumours she’s reunited with ex Samuel Krost and/or Niall Horan.

These two are clearly doing great post-split, but we’re forever thankful for the music their relationship inspired.

 

 

