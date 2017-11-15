Justin Bieber

Are Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Trying To Make Their Relationship 'More Private'?

The couple are said to wary of making their reconciliation too public.

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 10:54

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez might've been spotted on a string of dates across LA in the past few weeks, but they've now decided to dial back the amount of public appearances they make together.

The couple recently reunited after Selena's recent split from The Weeknd, and while they aren't quite on official terms yet, it's fair to say that Jelena shippers have more cause for celebration than they've had in years.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of celebs who went on an official break before eventually getting back together...

According to PEOPLE magazine, the on/off (and now seemingly back on) couple "are great and very happy" together, but feel uncomfortable about the level of press intrustion that has sprung from their reunion. 

"It just got too crazy last week with all the attention," an insider shared, before commenting that "everything is okay with them."

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first got together in 2011 before parting ways in 2014. / Getty

A seperate source offered a bit more insight into why the pair feel the need to put some boundaries on their romance - coming hours after a fan shared a candid shot of them on a romantic stroll together.

"They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key," the source said, adding that "it's getting close" to the couple calling themselves girlfriend and boyfriend again. 

Meanwhile another source told the same magazine that the past week of ice hockey dates, brunch meetings, and bike rides have been a tiny slice of heaven for the Sorry singer.

"Justin is doing great. Spending all week with Selena is the dream week for him," the source admitted. "He is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn't really worked. He is too excited to spend time with her"

Jelena forever. 

 

