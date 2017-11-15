Are Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Trying To Make Their Relationship 'More Private'?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez might've been spotted on a string of dates across LA in the past few weeks, but they've now decided to dial back the amount of public appearances they make together.

The couple recently reunited after Selena's recent split from The Weeknd, and while they aren't quite on official terms yet, it's fair to say that Jelena shippers have more cause for celebration than they've had in years.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the on/off (and now seemingly back on) couple "are great and very happy" together, but feel uncomfortable about the level of press intrustion that has sprung from their reunion.

"It just got too crazy last week with all the attention," an insider shared, before commenting that "everything is okay with them."

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first got together in 2011 before parting ways in 2014. / Getty

A seperate source offered a bit more insight into why the pair feel the need to put some boundaries on their romance - coming hours after a fan shared a candid shot of them on a romantic stroll together.

"They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key," the source said, adding that "it's getting close" to the couple calling themselves girlfriend and boyfriend again.

It’s been 8 years and I’m so freaking happy and blessed that I finally got to see Justin. EKFONRFIFK SELENA AND JUSTIN ARE FREAKING ADORABLE TOGETHER I AM LOWKEY DYING IN THE INSIDE @selenagomez @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/YlWkSEWnRy — Amy 🥀 (@bxxamy) November 14, 2017

Meanwhile another source told the same magazine that the past week of ice hockey dates, brunch meetings, and bike rides have been a tiny slice of heaven for the Sorry singer.

"Justin is doing great. Spending all week with Selena is the dream week for him," the source admitted. "He is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn't really worked. He is too excited to spend time with her"

Jelena forever.