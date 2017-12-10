Justin Bieber

Celebs Unite To Support Bullied Teen Keaton Jones Following Viral Video

Justi Bieber, Demi Lovato and more celebs reach out.

Linds Foley
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 10:25

If you’ve been anywhere near social media this weekend, you’ve probably seen the video of Keaton Jones, a boy from Tennessee who has gone viral after his mum recorded him tearfully asking why people bully after an incident at school.

But now celebs are reaching out to show their support for Keaton, many revealing their own stories of dealing with bullies. 

Check out the latest from MTV News below...

In the video posted to Facebook by his mum, Keaton explains through tears that bullies made fun of him for the way he looks and have even gone as far as to pour milk on him. 

“Just out of curiosity why do they bully?” he asks. “What’s the point of it? Why do you find enjoyment out of taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them. It’s not OK.”

The video, which now was over 17 million views, has struck a chord with many, particularly as Keaton adds a little advice for anyone else dealing with bullying, saying: “If you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess. It’s hard. It’ll probably get better one day.”

This broke my 💔today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton

This broke my 💔today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Hollywood definitely has Keaton’s back on this one and celebs have been reaching out to tell him just what a badass they think he is.

Chris Evans even reached out with an invite to the Avengers premiere in LA next year while Mark Ruffalo added: “Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right#ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk.”

“Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome,” Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wrote as Justin Bieber said: “You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!"

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾

And then there’s Cardi B, who has some pretty Cardi B advice for Keaton, saying: “Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self? THATS NOT GANGSTA! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others!!”

Who ever goes to this boy school ,If you pick on him you not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP PUSSY ASS PUNK ASS BITCH .Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self ? THATS NOT GANGSTA ! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others !!😡😡😡 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽

Since the outpouring of support, Jones’ mother shared her own message on Saturday, December 10, writing, ”Friends, overwhelmed is the understatement of the world right now. … I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he’s still just a little boy, & he’s a little boy who desperately wants acceptance, that I have to try to find a way to navigate him through the difference in true acceptance & attention.

"I know God has His hand in this, & I trust that the right things will happen in the right time. In the meantime, bear with us. #FINE.”

More From Justin Bieber

Celebs Unite To Support Bullied Teen Keaton Jones Following Viral Video
Niall Horan wants to collab with Justin Bieber
Celebrity
Niall Horan Wants To Collaborate With Justin Bieber For The Sweetest Reason Ever
Ariana Grande & The Heirs To Mariah Carey’s Christmas Throne
Justin Bieber Was Asked About Proposing To Selena Gomez And His Reaction Was The Cutest
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber Reunion As She Reveals She And Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Are Still 'Best Friends'
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Justin Bieber Liked Then Unliked A Picture Of Selena Gomez And Fans Are Lost
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even
Selena Gomez in the &#039;Wolves&#039; music video
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Relationship Status Confirmed | MTV News
Selena Gomez Plants A Big Kiss On Justin Bieber
Are Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Trying To Make Their Relationship 'More Private'?
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun "Thought He Was Gonna Die"

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion