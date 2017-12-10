Celebs Unite To Support Bullied Teen Keaton Jones Following Viral Video

If you’ve been anywhere near social media this weekend, you’ve probably seen the video of Keaton Jones, a boy from Tennessee who has gone viral after his mum recorded him tearfully asking why people bully after an incident at school.

But now celebs are reaching out to show their support for Keaton, many revealing their own stories of dealing with bullies.

Check out the latest from MTV News below...

In the video posted to Facebook by his mum, Keaton explains through tears that bullies made fun of him for the way he looks and have even gone as far as to pour milk on him.

“Just out of curiosity why do they bully?” he asks. “What’s the point of it? Why do you find enjoyment out of taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them. It’s not OK.”

The video, which now was over 17 million views, has struck a chord with many, particularly as Keaton adds a little advice for anyone else dealing with bullying, saying: “If you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess. It’s hard. It’ll probably get better one day.”

Hollywood definitely has Keaton’s back on this one and celebs have been reaching out to tell him just what a badass they think he is.

Chris Evans even reached out with an invite to the Avengers premiere in LA next year while Mark Ruffalo added: “Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right#ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk.”

“Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome,” Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wrote as Justin Bieber said: “You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!"

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

And then there’s Cardi B, who has some pretty Cardi B advice for Keaton, saying: “Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self? THATS NOT GANGSTA! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others!!”

Since the outpouring of support, Jones’ mother shared her own message on Saturday, December 10, writing, ”Friends, overwhelmed is the understatement of the world right now. … I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he’s still just a little boy, & he’s a little boy who desperately wants acceptance, that I have to try to find a way to navigate him through the difference in true acceptance & attention.

"I know God has His hand in this, & I trust that the right things will happen in the right time. In the meantime, bear with us. #FINE.”