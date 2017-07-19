Justin Bieber

'Despacito' Overtakes 'Sorry' to Become the Most Streamed Song of All Time

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber have just broken a huge record...

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 14:56

Not only is 'Despacito' the unofficial song of the summer but it is now the most streamed song of all time.

YES - despite only being released this year, the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee single has now amassed an incredible 4.6 billion streams according to data collected from all of the world's major streaming platforms. Not too shabby.

'Despacito' overtakes Justin Bieber's smash hit single 'Sorry' which now sits in second place with 4.38 billion streams.

We're not sure Bieber's losing too much sleep over the loss though.

The global crossover success of 'Despacito' is due in part to the remix of it featuring the 'Love Yourself' singer.

So the Purpose star is now behind the two most streamed songs of all time.

It looks like we're all beliebers.

When asked about the new achievement, Luis Fonsi called it "an honour" and Universal CEO Lucian Grange commented on how streaming has allowed songs like 'Despacito' to prosper. “Streaming has opened up the possibility of a song with a different beat, from a different culture and in a different language to become a juggernaut of success around the world.”

And he's right. 'Despacito' isn't the only Spanish language song in Spotify's Global Top 100. J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' sits at seven, Maluma’s Felices Los 4 is at 22 and Danny Ocean’s Me Rehúso is just behind them at number 30.

With new Spanish language hits from stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Becky G - we can't wait to see what takes off next!

