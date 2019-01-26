Justin Bieber

Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?

These two were rumoured to be dating back in 2012

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 10:27

Barbara Palvin has weighed in on Justin Bieber’s claim that he could’ve been a professional lookalike for Cole and Dylan Sprouse when he was a child.

The model was chatting with ET at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City when the interviewer asked what she made of the singer’s comment about looking like a long lost Sprouse brother.

Getty

“I don’t agree,” she replied, before adding that her man is one of a kind: "No one can be compared to the Sprouse twins."

Last week, Justin – who was rumoured to have dated Barbara in 2012 - had written: “Me and the Sprouse twins looked so similar as a baby. I coulda subbed in for them for big daddy. Comment yes or no down below! 😝😝 @dylansprouse @colesprouse"

Getty

Discussing working in New York while boyfriend Dylan is in Los Angeles, the model explained: “I wish he was here. I feel very empty and, like, lonely right now."

The good news is that the couple are always doing their best to stay in contact with each other with the universal love language of memes. "We make sure we FaceTime once a day," she shared. "And we just text and just send a lot of memes to each other."

Two worms officially in the big apple 🍎🐛
View this post on Instagram

Two worms officially in the big apple 🍎🐛

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

Barbara and Dylan first began dating in the Summer of 2018 and have since relocated to New York City. They shared an image from their moving in day in January 2018 and their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Slide Away&#039; music video
Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Get your zen on in Santorini
Is Tristan Thompson Asking Drake For Advice On How To Win Khloe Kardashian Back?
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Sam Tompkins
Get To Know: Sam Tompkins
Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut
Why Ariana Grande Just Filed A Massive $10 Million Lawsuit Against Forever 21
Little Mix at Fusion Festival 2019
7 Acts We Loved At Fusion Festival 2019
Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly Moving In Together After 2 Months Of Dating
Shawn Mendes Responds To A Fan Who Asked If He’s In Love With Camila Cabello

More From Justin Bieber

Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Hailey Baldwin Has A Mystery Word Tattooed On Her Neck But What Does It Say?
Hailey Baldwin Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Trying To Get Pregnant
Justin Bieber Shows Off Grills And A Facial Piercing As Fans Weigh In On His New Look
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in July 2019
Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I Don't Care
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Lyric Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I Don't Care (Lyric Video)
Shawn Mendes Weighs In On Whether He Could Beat Justin Bieber In A Fight

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships