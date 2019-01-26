Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?

Barbara Palvin has weighed in on Justin Bieber’s claim that he could’ve been a professional lookalike for Cole and Dylan Sprouse when he was a child.

The model was chatting with ET at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City when the interviewer asked what she made of the singer’s comment about looking like a long lost Sprouse brother.

“I don’t agree,” she replied, before adding that her man is one of a kind: "No one can be compared to the Sprouse twins."

Last week, Justin – who was rumoured to have dated Barbara in 2012 - had written: “Me and the Sprouse twins looked so similar as a baby. I coulda subbed in for them for big daddy. Comment yes or no down below! 😝😝 @dylansprouse @colesprouse"

Discussing working in New York while boyfriend Dylan is in Los Angeles, the model explained: “I wish he was here. I feel very empty and, like, lonely right now."

The good news is that the couple are always doing their best to stay in contact with each other with the universal love language of memes. "We make sure we FaceTime once a day," she shared. "And we just text and just send a lot of memes to each other."

Barbara and Dylan first began dating in the Summer of 2018 and have since relocated to New York City. They shared an image from their moving in day in January 2018 and their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength.