Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine

Hailey and Justin Bieber have officially joined TikTok as a way to entertain themselves and their followers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple dropped a video of themselves dancing to “Slidegang!” by Lil Jackie, with the model, who runs the account, captioning the clip: “We finally joined the tik tok world! we tried 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Followers were loving their first attempt, with one person writing: “WE NEEDED THIS” as another said: “I’m calling it, this is gonna be viral.”

People Magazine are reporting that the Biebers jetted out of Los Angeles on Monday. The couple are self-isolating from Justin's house in Canada, which is said to boast more open spaces for them to use.

“They plan on socially distancing themselves,” a source told the magazine. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still.”

“They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives,” they continued.

This comes as Justin urged his followers to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously. He’s told fans to think about vulnerable sections of society who are at a higher risk of experiencing complications due to the virus.

Instagram

“Obviously this is a really scary time. I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

Here’s hoping Justin and Hailey will start dropping daily TikTok videos to boost morale.