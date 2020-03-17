Justin Bieber

Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine

Finally, something to look forward to

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 10:01

Hailey and Justin Bieber have officially joined TikTok as a way to entertain themselves and their followers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple dropped a video of themselves dancing to “Slidegang!” by Lil Jackie, with the model, who runs the account, captioning the clip: “We finally joined the tik tok world! we tried 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Followers were loving their first attempt, with one person writing: “WE NEEDED THIS” as another said: “I’m calling it, this is gonna be viral.” 

People Magazine are reporting that the Biebers jetted out of Los Angeles on Monday. The couple are self-isolating from Justin's house in Canada, which is said to boast more open spaces for them to use.

quarantining 🙆🏼‍♀️ but reminiscing on this beautiful trip.. reminding me to never take these experiences for granted and how grateful I am for such amazing memories. sending everyone love and good energy!! 📸 @keliamoniz

“They plan on socially distancing themselves,” a source told the magazine. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still.”

“They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives,” they continued.

This comes as Justin urged his followers to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously. He’s told fans to think about vulnerable sections of society who are at a higher risk of experiencing complications due to the virus.

Instagram

“Obviously this is a really scary time. I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

Here’s hoping Justin and Hailey will start dropping daily TikTok videos to boost morale.

Latest News

Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
James Charles Thinks He May Have Beat Coronavirus Earlier This Year
Here’s How To Sync Your Netflix Account With Friends While Self-Isolating
TV Habits: How Do You Compare?
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Important Reality Con Update
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked

More From Justin Bieber

Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Justin Bieber - Running Over - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Running Over (CHANGES: The Movement) (Ft. Lil Dicky)
Justin Bieber - Second Emotion - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Second Emotion (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber - Take It Out On Me - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Take It Out On Me (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber - Forever - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Forever (CHANGES: The Movement) (Ft. Post Malone & Clever)
Justin Bieber - Intentions - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Intentions (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber - Come Around Me - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Come Around Me (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie
Justin Bieber - All Around Me - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
All Around Me (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber - Habitual - CHANGES: The Movement - Music Video
Justin Bieber
Habitual (CHANGES: The Movement)
Justin Bieber Reveals The One Habit That Annoys Hailey Bieber The Most
Cara Delevingne Calls Out Justin Bieber For Blocking Her On Instagram

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
TV Shows
TV Habits: How Do You Compare?
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal