Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring

Omg, Hayley Baldwin was spotted sporting a diamond on a dinner date with Justin Bieber.

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 14:24

Shut. The. Front. Door.

No seriously, what does this even mean?

Catch up on the latest MTV News >>>

Let’s take it back to 2015, when Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had a super brief romance in St. Barts (actually so romantic), but it was brief, or so we thought.

The pair have been spotted together a lot lately, including on a Miami getaway, sparkling new hot-Hollywood-couple rumours, and it’s just escalated really quickly.

@BACKGRIDUK

Bieber took Hailey for a cute dinner at Cecconni’s in Brooklyn, New York, last night, and the model was strutting arm-in-arm with Biebs and sporting a massive diamond ring…

On her wedding finger. We cannot. This is too much.

We know this is the 21st Century and you can wear your rings on whichever finger you like, BUT STILL.

And them mystery sources have come through, telling Us Weekly: “Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it's no surprise that they're hooking up again.”

But is it just hooking up? Or are there legit wedding bells in the near future?

© [SPLASH]

Does this mean the duo have been dating for a lot longer than we realised? Or are whirlwind romances all of a sudden super cool and just no one informed us?

There are just SO many questions.

Let's put it out there - we’re so ready for this engagement if it turns out to be real.

Between Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and now these two, young Hollywood is blowing our minds rn. We love it.

What’s your opinion on the sitch? Tweet us @MTVUK!

Latest News

Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Duke Dumont
Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

More From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Lili Rienhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Lili Reinhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Hailey Baldwin Reveals That She And Justin Bieber Are Finally Friends Again
From Justin Bieber To Taylor Swift: 9 Celebrity Death Hoaxes That Had The Internet Fooled
From Kylie Jenner To Justin Bieber: 9 Celebrity Paternity Dramas That Left The World Fully Shook
Justin Bieber Preaches About Not Believing The Celebrity Insta Hype
From Justin Bieber To Jaden Smith: 10 Of The Most Inspiring Celebrity Tweets You Will Ever Read
Did The Weeknd Offer To Donate His Kidney To Selena Gomez?
Recording artist Justin Bieber plays during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 presented by Ruffles at Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber’s New Album Will “Surprise Some Fans”
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme