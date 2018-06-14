Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring

Shut. The. Front. Door.

No seriously, what does this even mean?

Catch up on the latest MTV News >>>

Let’s take it back to 2015, when Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had a super brief romance in St. Barts (actually so romantic), but it was brief, or so we thought.

The pair have been spotted together a lot lately, including on a Miami getaway, sparkling new hot-Hollywood-couple rumours, and it’s just escalated really quickly.

@BACKGRIDUK

Bieber took Hailey for a cute dinner at Cecconni’s in Brooklyn, New York, last night, and the model was strutting arm-in-arm with Biebs and sporting a massive diamond ring…

On her wedding finger. We cannot. This is too much.

We know this is the 21st Century and you can wear your rings on whichever finger you like, BUT STILL.

And them mystery sources have come through, telling Us Weekly: “Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it's no surprise that they're hooking up again.”

But is it just hooking up? Or are there legit wedding bells in the near future?

© [SPLASH]

Does this mean the duo have been dating for a lot longer than we realised? Or are whirlwind romances all of a sudden super cool and just no one informed us?

There are just SO many questions.

Let's put it out there - we’re so ready for this engagement if it turns out to be real.

Between Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson and now these two, young Hollywood is blowing our minds rn. We love it.

What’s your opinion on the sitch? Tweet us @MTVUK!