Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring

It’s safe to say that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement is officially a go, now that it’s pretty much been confirmed by the parents.

Both Stephen Baldwin and Jeremy Bieber did what any Dad who's excited at the prospect of welcoming a new in-law into their lives would do - poured their hearts out on social media.

We can just imagine Hailey's pop's joy as he headed over to Twitter to write: "Sweet smile on my face ! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats [sic]"

Stephen has since deleted the tweet, but he originally shared it alongside a verse from the bible and tagged Justin's parents.

One congratulatory social media post that has stayed firmly put is the one uploaded by Justin's dad, who took to Instagram to (sort of) confirm the news.

He wrote: "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" alongside a candid snap of his newly-engaged son.

Meanwhile his mumsie, Pattie Mallette, took to Twitter to write: "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Love indeed.

According to TMZ, Justin popped the question at a resort in the Bahamas on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses claim Justin's security asked everyone to put their phones away because: "something special was about to happen."

And it certainly seems something special happened.

One fan spotted the pair soaking up the sun on their holidays, and sure enough, Hailey was sporting quite the sparkler on that all-important finger.

JB and HB have been pretty inseparable since reigniting their former flame last month (the pair dated back in 2016).

JB and HB have been pretty inseparable since reigniting their former flame last month (the pair dated back in 2016).

But it wasn't all that long ago that Justin reconciled with Selena Gomez, who was arguably his most significant previous relationship.

So obvs we're wondering what SelGo makes of her ex-ex-boyfriend getting engaged so quickly.

But it seems she DGAF.

Sel is currently living her best life on a boat of the coast of New York right now, and we know this because her pal Theresa Mingus left the receipts on the 'gram.

Sel is currently living her best life on a boat of the coast of New York right now, and we know this because her pal Theresa Mingus left the receipts on the 'gram.

Looking like the epitome of chilled, Sel looks carefree in a bikini as blue as the beauts sky behind her.

And let's face it, she's probably sleeping easy at night knowing ain't no man doing her wrong.

Congrats to Hailey and Justin!