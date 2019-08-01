Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby

Here we go again...

Sunday, December 1, 2019 - 11:04

Hailey Bieber has responded to speculation that she’s expecting a baby with Justin Bieber.

The model had spotted a rumour circulating on the internet that claimed she might be pregnant after she was pictured with a hand resting on her stomach.

The 23-year-old decided to set the record straight on Instagram Stories, writing that she and Justin aren’t starting a family anytime soon: “The internet is funny!! No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food." 

Just a few days ago, an insider told Us Weekly that Hailey has no hard feelings towards Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez. 

The source said: “By Liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key yet public way.”

Vacation officially over back to reality
Vacation officially over back to reality

Justin hasn’t done much to crush speculation that they’re thinking about babies after posting this message online: “You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive. Ps you turn me on in every way. Next season BABIES (sic).”

Earlier this Summer, he penned a caption reading: “Love dates with you baby… One day I’ll be doing daddy-daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

🇯🇵😍
🇯🇵😍

Justin and Hailey haven’t shared any more details of their baby plans with the public just yet but it sounds like they won’t be taking any major steps for a while.

 

