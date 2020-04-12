Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Shares The Adorable Story Of Her And Justin Bieber's First Kiss

Their first date sounds like a literal fanfic

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 09:35

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the cute story behind her first kiss with Justin Bieber.

In the latest episode of The Biebers on Watch, she opened up about the details behind their romance: “The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together,” she shared.

Recalling that Justin asked her out for sushi, she said: “I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening.”

“My older sister kind of covered for me and was like ‘Oh yeah, she’s gonna sleep over at my apartment and it’s all good’…she covered for me and we went to dinner and didn’t get caught,” she says.

Love u babe
Love u babe

The pair shared their first kiss together that same evening: “We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed!”

After a bit of back and forth, the couple eventually got married in 2018. They’ve been quarantining together in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Justin penning the sweetest caption in honour of his wife.

Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER 🥰

"Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You're humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives."

As first dates go, sneaking out for a forbidden evening in New York sounds like a winner.

