Ireland Baldwin Comments On Reports That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married

Ireland Baldwin has commented on speculation that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are married and said that she actually has “no idea” whether they’ve gone ahead and tied the knot in secret.

The model gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Festival where she said that the pair are probably “taking things slow” and organising their nuptials in their own time.

She went on to say that they’ve both been through “a lot of trial and error as individuals and together,” before admitting that she had a sneaky feeling they’d get back together after their 2016 split: “It was meant to be a long time ago.”

“It was just a long time coming, and we’re all like, ‘Alright, thank god, let’s move forward.’ They’re so in love and they really do a lot of good for each other, and that’s the most important thing for me, that he makes her so happy. They just bring out the good in each other, they really do.”

“I think they do a really good job of checking each other when one desperately needs to be checked and told, ‘You’re out of line.’ I think they really, really do care about each other so much and care about what others and what their families think of them,” Ireland added.

As for those photographs taken outside a New York City courthouse, she told Extra: “I think they were getting things sorted and think people are reading into photos and things way too deep — they are. I think they are just traveling and happy and taking it slow.”

