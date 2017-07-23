Is Justin Bieber Mentoring Cruz Beckham To Become The Next Pop Superstar?

Justin Bieber says Cruz Beckham can call him any time for advice on how to make it in the music industry.

The 23-year-old Canadian pop star backs the youngest Beckham son as the next big thing – but does think parents David and Victoria will ultimately know what is best for their 12-year-old child.

“Cruz Beckham could be the next superstar, for sure. He has pretty talented parents in the first place and is a pretty talented kid – I back him completely,” Biebs told The Mirror.

“He has been blessed with such great parents, so if he wants to break into the industry, my advice would be to stay close to them,” JB continued.

“Parents can stop you from doing dumb things and keep you on the right track,” the Sorry singer added.

He said he would always be available to give Cruz advice – and the boys share the same manager, Scooter Braun.

“I’m always around to give advice when he needs it, but mum and dad will know best,” Justin said.

However Justin doesn’t seem to be preparing to collaborate with Cruz at the moment – he is instead hoping to write more music with Ed Sheeran.

“Ed makes these incredibly beautiful songs – music that can make you cry. He is a good friend, and hopefully he is going to write me some more songs,” Justin said.

We can’t wait to hear Love Yourself Part II.

