Jelena to Jailey: Justin Bieber's Relationship Timeline

We don’t know about you but we’re still in shock that Justin Bieber, the formerly floppy-haired YouTube singer who we fell in love with a mere decade ago, is now engaged.

The singer confirmed his engagement with model Hailey Baldwin earlier this week after rumour emerged that he had put a ring on it.

The whirlwind romance proves love really is in the air this summer as it comes just weeks after Bieber’s good pal Ariana Grande got engaged to boyfriend Pete Davidson after less than 2 months together.

To celebrate the blossoming romance, we’re taking a look back at Justin’s relationship history, so come join us!

2008-2009: Caitlin Beadles

Back in 2008 Bieber had just relocated from Canada to Atlanta to work on his debut album when he met his first known girlfriend Caitlin Beadles. The young couple met at church in the city and were together for two years, however things broke off as his fame grew and his touring schedule became crazy. There’s no bad blood between the two, though, as they spent last Thanksgiving together with Caitlin’s brother, who Justin remains close with. That’s the spirit!

2010: Jasmine Villegas

If you’re one of the two billion people who have watched Justin’s ‘Baby’ music video then you’ll have seen Jasmine Villegas, who played his love interest. The pair dated for 9 months in 2010 but things cooled off after a while. In 2015 Jasmine described their relationship as “a little kid thing, it was like puppy love, if you could even call it that.”

2010-2012: Selena Gomez

Getty

Ah, the big one. We all know about the on-off relationship between Selena Gomez and Bieber and it all started back in 2010. Not long after he split with Jasmine, the singers went on an innocent IHOP date that resulted in a two year relationship (and then some). The superstar couple were pop music’s sweethearts but they had their first break-up in 2012, which kicked off a pretty bad time for the Biebs.

2014: Adriana Lima

Now this one isn’t totally certain but in 2014 there were wild rumours that Justin hooked up with supermodel Adriana Lima. The high-profile pair were said to have gotten together at a Cannes Film Festival after party, which wouldn’t be totally shocking as they’re said to be crazy ridiculous!

2015: Kourtney Kardashian

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 10, 2015 at 11:42am PDT

Remember this? Three years ago Bieber was said to be in a relationship with none other than Kourtney Kardashian. The eldest Kardashian sibling was spotted with the singer over the course of three months in late 2015, even posting pics together from Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. Nothing was ever confirmed but Bieber did speak about their relationship one time during an interview, saying he’s “known the family for years."

2016: Hailey Baldwin

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 3, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

Two years ago the newly-engaged couple went out for about 8 months, sending fans into a frenzy with an infamous Instagram post of them kissing on New Year’s. Back then, the superstar actually spoke about the relationship in an interview with GQ, saying “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right?” Crazy!

2016: Sofia Richie

Following his first stint with Hailey Baldwin, the Biebs had a very brief relationship with model Sofia Richie. Who says he has a type? The pair went on holiday together for Richie’s 18th birthday, and she later said that they had a “special relationship.” Fans didn’t like this particular relationship for some reason and Bieber ended up deleting his Instagram account because of the abuse they were both getting. Trolls - stop it! Let them live!

2017-18: Selena Gomez

Getty

The world stopped last year when Justin got back with Selena Gomez. A dream that many thought would never come true, the former couple reunited and were together for about six months until March this year. News of Jelena 2.0 first came when they were spotted riding bikes together last November and later confirmed it via social media. Allegedly it was Gomez’s parents who didn’t approve of their rekindled romance and that’s what caused the split. We’ll always have a soft spot for Jelena, even if Jailey is the new thing!

2018: Hailey Baldwin

And last we have the final result as Bieber reunited with his former flame Hailey Baldwin this year. The couple have had a whirlwind relationship as they first reportedly got back together in June - just last month! - and revealed their engagement this week. They apparently reconnected at church and are moving things along quickly. Bieber made a heartfelt post about his fiancée on Instagram when he confirmed the engagement, saying “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anyone else.”

And there you have it!

Big congrats to the happy couple!

Words: Ross McNeilage