Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Apparently Planning A Tropical Beach Wedding

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 10:05


Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are apparently thinking about planning a tropical destination wedding to celebrate their recent marriage.

Although the couple are technically already hitched, they intend on throwing a proper celebration with friends and family in what People Magazine are predicting will take part on a white sand beach.

According to a source who spoke to the magazine: “Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations. They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding.”

This would also be a nice reference to when they got engaged in the Bahamas back in July, with some fans speculating that they’ll return to the same hotel to round off their story in a perfect way.

Their wedding was initially rumoured to be happening at the end of February, but insiders have now agreed that it’s more likely to happen in “April or May” instead. That gives the couple plenty of time to organise the party of the century and figure out their final guestlist.

“Although they are already married, they both want their wedding to be perfect,” the source added. “Hailey is working closely with their planner and figuring everything out. She is very excited to plan her wedding.”

An insider previously told the same publication that they’re enjoying the entire planning process: “They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love.

“There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones.”

 

