Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Cosy In Hot Tub Snap

The newly engaged couple aren’t hiding anything...

Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 11:08

What a week it has been for the Beliebers

Justin Bieber has revealed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin and the whole world has been struggling to process that our floppy-haired YouTube favourite is now set to be a married man.

The singer and model seem super happy and the usually-private Bieber has had no qualms about sharing his love on social media, which is different from his past relationships.

Catch up with Bieber and Baldwin's whirlwind romance...

Earlier today the singer posted a picture of the new pair to his 101 million Instagram followers and it was rather steamy.

The beautiful couple’s new picture is their most intimate yet as they are seen in a swimming pool or hot tub (or some other rich celeb thing) getting hot and heavy.

Besides Hailey sitting on Bieber’s lap in the photo, it’s also the first official miss to be shared with the world as they have a cheeky wee snog.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun hilariously commented on the pic trying to find out who took it, saying “who took this pic? The 3rd wheel is so real right now.”

Getty

We suppose there’d be worse couples to be third wheeling than two mega-famous celebs but he’s certainly got a point.

We are absolutely loving this new relationship so far and cannot wait to see more of it!

Words: Ross McNeilage

