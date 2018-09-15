Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not married... yet.

The super-famous couple were on everyone's radar yesterday when news emerged that they had gotten married at a courthouse in New York City but Hailey has now confirmed herself that it's simply not true.

After TMZ reported that the pair had made it as official as it gets, Hailey responded on social media to reveal that she had not married her pop superstar fiancé.

In a (weirdly) now-deleted tweet, Miss Baldwin confirmed that she has not became Mrs. Bieber just yet, saying "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

With the entire world watching, it must be no surprise that the couple are the subject of many crazy rumours, including ones about their impending nuptials, although it makes sense she's letting people know to avoid any potential dramz.

Getty

The model recently revealed that she is actively slowing down her career to focus on her new relationship with Bieber and to plan their wedding, although it apparently won't be happening any time soon.

According to TMZ, the couple have put the brakes on their wedding planning for the time being to grow together and enjoy their engagement without the pressure of marriage.

“I’m beyond excited,” she said in an interview with Stellar Magazine, before revealing that both her and Justin are totally focused on the future: “I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

Getty

Surely she can brush off any negativity surrounding her relationship with that $500,000 rock on her finger. Yes, you read right - the engagement ring given to Hailey by Bieber is worth half a milli. We know.

Given that they have only been engaged for two months and together for about three, there's certainly no rush for to walk down the aisle but we cannot wait to (hopefully) see the day that it happens.

Don't make us wait too long, please!