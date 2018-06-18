Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Snogging In Brooklyn

Hailey and Biebs have been caught in full PDA in a Brooklyn park

Monday, June 18, 2018 - 10:07

The rumours of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin being back on romantically have been circling for weeks now, and pictures of them kissing in New York City is 100% confirmation, right?

TMZ have dropped pics of the pair snogging up a storm in a Brooklyn park, while overlooking NYC’s East River (so cute), and then apparently moved their PDA sesh to Rockefeller Park (romantic).

The young duo were spotted last week having dinner in New York City (with Hailey wearing a diamond ring, hello mystery), and on a string of cute dates throughout last week, after spending last weekend in Miami.

@BACKGRIDUK

After being spotted at the same club in Miami, the balcony pics, apparently going to the same church service together, NYC dates, and now this?

Bieber’s definitely setting the standard for dates, and that standard is high.

Getty

Hailey recently got personal about Biebs in an interview with the Sunday Times, saying: "It's a very mature situation."

The model went on to say: "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends."

Getty

Best friends ey? Can we make the pretty solid assumption that best friends don’t go full PDA in a public park? And if ex’s are kissing, that must mean that something’s changed in their friendship, and we’re so here for it.

Every step of the way.

