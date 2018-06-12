Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami

Hailey Baldwin recently revealed that she and Justin Bieber are friends again after a long period of not speaking, but their latest display seems to suggest they're more than just good pals.

The pair dated back in 2015, and now they've been snapped looking extremely cosy in a Miami mansion on Monday.

Hit play on the video to see all the celebs who got savage revenge on their ex...

Hailey can be seen helping a shirtless and soggy Biebs dry off (why is he wearing trousers for a swim though?), patting home down with a towel and yes we're suggeting this was more than just a friendly pat.

As if that wasn't enough the PDA came a few hours after the pair were spotted leaving a club together, which just screams a reconciliation.

@backgriduk

While the duo are yet to comment on whether anything romantic is going on between them, the massive smiles on their faces suggests they're defo enjoying each other's company.

Fans might be wondering what all of this means for Hailey and Shawn Mendes' rumoured relationship, after fans went crazy at their "couple debut" at the 2018 Met Gala (although, they quickly friend zoned each other afterwards).

The display comes after Hailey spoke out about their relationship in a recent interview, admitting that she and Justin are finally friends again too.

@backgriduk

Just friends, eh?

@backgriduk

In an interview with The Times, she explained: "The dating pool is small. It’s rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing."

That’s when the conversation reportedly turned to her brief romance with Justin back in 2015, as she added: “Justin and I were friends for a long time," she said. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends.

“Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends.

She added: “We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.

“It brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation. It’s good," she added.

Interesting.

We're excited to see how things are going to play out this time around.

Obviously, it doesn't have to end. But if it ends, Justin will be like: "Can we be friends?"