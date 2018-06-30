Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s recent PDA make-out sesh wasn’t just a one-off greeting in the street, it turns out.

The A-list pop star has been rumoured to be dating the blonde model for a few weeks and now a source has confirmed that things are going very well for the pair.

First of all, the source confirmed to EW that they are definitely dating and have been seeing each other for about a month.

“Justin and Hailey have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together," they reported.

While we’re not too surprised considering that Hailey recently deleted every single trace of rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes from her Instagram, it’s exciting to hear the rumours are true.

The Biebs is also 100% single after splitting (again) from ex Selena Gomez earlier this year, making this his first high-profile coupling up since then.

When will they make their first public appearance together? The VMAs? The Kardashian Christmas Party? The GRAMMYs?

Hopefully they don't keep us waiting that long because we know their first red carpet appearance together will look FIRE but we'll have to wait and see.

