Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels Are Dropping A 'Friends' Remix Tomorrow

The 'Issues' singer is jumping on the BloodPop collaboration...

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 17:11

Could it be? Julia Michaels and Justin Bieber on one song?

Well, that's what it looks like after Julia announced she is releasing a remix of Bieber and BloodPop's 'Friends' tomorrow (!), with her on vocal duty.

While it could simply be a cover, we can't imagine they'd kick Justin off of his own single - plus, the song suits a duet perfectly.

We The Best Music
Another one!
DJ Khaled

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Yeah, yeah!

Quavo!
I'm the one that hit that same spot (hit it)
She the one that bring them rain drops (rain drops)
We go back, remember criss-cross and hopscotch? (hopscotch)
You the one that hold me down when the block's hot (hot)
I make your dreams come true when you wake up (dream)
And your look's just the same without no make-up
Had to pull up on your mama, see what you're made of (mama)
Ain't gotta worry 'bout 'em commas 'cause my cake up
You can run inside my life from that fame bus
'Cause I promise when we step out you'll be famous
Modern day Bonnie and Clyde what they named us
'Cause when we pull up (prr prr) all angles

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Okay though

Uh, she beat her face up with that new Chanel
She like the price, she see the ice it make her coochie melt
When I met her in the club I asked her who she felt
Then she went and put that booty on that Gucci belt
We don't got no label
She say she want bottles, she ain't got no table
She don't got no bed frame, she don't got no tables
We just watching Netflix, she ain't got no cable, okay though
Plug, plug, plug, I'm the plug for her
She want a nigga that pull her hair and hold the door for her
Baby, that's only me, bitch, it okay with me
Baby, okay, okay though

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one

Lookin' for the one? Well, bitch, you're looking at the one
I'm the best yet, and yet, my best is yet to come
'Cause I've been lookin' for somebody, not just any fuckin' body
Don't make me catch a body, that's for any and everybody
Oh my God! She hit me up all day, give no response
Bitch, you blow my high, that's like turning gold to bronze
Roll my eyes
And when she on the molly she a zombie
She think we Clyde and Bonnie, but it's more like Whitney Bobby
God, forgive me
Tunechi and finessin', I'm a legend
Straight up out The Crescent, fly your bae down for the Essence
For the record I knew Khaled when that boy was spinnin' records
Mula gang winning record, I'm just flexing on my exes, oh God!

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one

(Another one)
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Writer(s): Quavious Marshall, Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Robert Brackins III, Khaled Khaled, Jason Boyd, Nicholas Balding, Justin Bieber

Funnily enough, Julia can already be heard on 'Friends' as she sings background vocals, which hardly comes a surprise considering she co-wrote the hit.

The late-summer banger is the third Bieber song that the 'Issues' singer has co-wrote, after 'The Feeling' and the monstrous hit 'Sorry'.

While she's worked with the superstar behind the scenes, this would be the first time they share the spotlight. Rightly so!

Getty Images

The announcement comes days after Julia announced that she is featured on Clean Bandit's brand new single, 'I Miss You', which drops next week.

Two Julia songs in two weeks? How did we get so lucky?!

#friends 10/20

#friends 10/20

A post shared by Julia Michaels (@imjmichaels) on

Justin Bieber, BloodPop® - Friends (Official Lyric Video)

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH JUSTIN BIEBER'S 'SORRY' VIDEO BELOW

You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty
You know I try but I don't do too well with apologies
I hope I don't run out of time, could someone call a referee?
Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness
I know you know that I made those mistakes maybe once or twice
By once or twice I mean maybe a couple a hundred times
So let me, oh let me redeem, oh redeem, oh myself tonight
Cause I just need one more shot at second chances

Yeah, is it too late now to say sorry?
Cause I'm missing more than just your body
Is it too late now to say sorry?
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm sorry, yeah
Sorry, yeah
Sorry
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?
(JB and JB
Latino Remix
Leggo)

Quisiera regresar el tiempo y cambiar errores
Se que todo fue mi culpa y te cause dolores
Espero que de volver tu tengas intenciones
Por que hoy estoy aquí extrañándote
Okay, tu por mi morias ma'
No solo física, había química
Yo te llamaba y no querias contestar
Se que fui tonto y no te supe valorar
Entiende mi estilo de vida
Por favor comprende que esto no paso de repente
Si esta en mi manos no lo dejo a la suerte

Solo espero que me perdones
Nena, tengo tantas ganas de amarte
Solo quiero que me perdones
Si tu y yo no podemos estar
Olvida todo, no voy a fallar

I'm not just trying to get you back on me
Cause I'm missing more than just your body
Is it too late now to say sorry?
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?

I'm sorry, yeah
Sorry, oh
Sorry
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?
I'm sorry, yeah
Sorry, oh
Sorry
Yeah I know that I let you down
Is it too late to say I'm sorry now?
(Sorry)
Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Sonny Moore, Justin Bieber, Julia Michaels, Michael Tucker

