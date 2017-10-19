Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels Are Dropping A 'Friends' Remix Tomorrow

View the lyrics

We The Best Music

Another one!

DJ Khaled



Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no

I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one

Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)

I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah

Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators

Don't let the only real one intimidate you

See you watchin', don't run outta time now

I'm the one, yeah



Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

Yeah, yeah!



Quavo!

I'm the one that hit that same spot (hit it)

She the one that bring them rain drops (rain drops)

We go back, remember criss-cross and hopscotch? (hopscotch)

You the one that hold me down when the block's hot (hot)

I make your dreams come true when you wake up (dream)

And your look's just the same without no make-up

Had to pull up on your mama, see what you're made of (mama)

Ain't gotta worry 'bout 'em commas 'cause my cake up

You can run inside my life from that fame bus

'Cause I promise when we step out you'll be famous

Modern day Bonnie and Clyde what they named us

'Cause when we pull up (prr prr) all angles



Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no

I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one

Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)

I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah

Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators

Don't let the only real one intimidate you

See you watchin', don't run outta time now

I'm the one, yeah



Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

Okay though



Uh, she beat her face up with that new Chanel

She like the price, she see the ice it make her coochie melt

When I met her in the club I asked her who she felt

Then she went and put that booty on that Gucci belt

We don't got no label

She say she want bottles, she ain't got no table

She don't got no bed frame, she don't got no tables

We just watching Netflix, she ain't got no cable, okay though

Plug, plug, plug, I'm the plug for her

She want a nigga that pull her hair and hold the door for her

Baby, that's only me, bitch, it okay with me

Baby, okay, okay though



Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no

I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one

Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)

I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah

Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators

Don't let the only real one intimidate you

See you watchin', don't run outta time now

I'm the one, yeah



Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one



Lookin' for the one? Well, bitch, you're looking at the one

I'm the best yet, and yet, my best is yet to come

'Cause I've been lookin' for somebody, not just any fuckin' body

Don't make me catch a body, that's for any and everybody

Oh my God! She hit me up all day, give no response

Bitch, you blow my high, that's like turning gold to bronze

Roll my eyes

And when she on the molly she a zombie

She think we Clyde and Bonnie, but it's more like Whitney Bobby

God, forgive me

Tunechi and finessin', I'm a legend

Straight up out The Crescent, fly your bae down for the Essence

For the record I knew Khaled when that boy was spinnin' records

Mula gang winning record, I'm just flexing on my exes, oh God!



Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no

I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one

Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)

I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah

Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators

Don't let the only real one intimidate you

See you watchin', don't run outta time now

I'm the one, yeah



Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the one

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh

I'm the only one



(Another one)

Don't you know girl, don't you know girl

I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one

Don't you know girl, don't you know girl

I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one

Don't you know girl, don't you know girl

I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one

Don't you know girl, don't you know girl

I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one

Writer(s): Quavious Marshall, Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Robert Brackins III, Khaled Khaled, Jason Boyd, Nicholas Balding, Justin Bieber Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com